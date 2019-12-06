Atletico Madrid failed to make the breakthrough as they were held to a goalless draw by Villarreal, meaning Diego Simeone’s side have won just one of their last seven matches.

Kieran Trippier was left on the bench with Joao Felix picked to play in attack alongside Alvaro Morata. Felix was lively in the first half, striking the woodwork with a shot from outside the penalty area.

The Portuguese teenager also clipped a finish over the bar after being played through by Saul Niguez when he really should have tested Sergio Asenjo in the Villarreal goal. For all Felix’s energy he lacked cutting edge in front of goal.

Manu Trigueros stung the palms of Jan Oblak with a magnificent effort from a tight angle before Renan Lodi spurned an excellent opportunity to break the deadlock and perhaps win the match, sending a shot over at the back post.

TALKING POINT - Same old story for struggling Atletico Madrid

Despite recent results, Atletico Madrid have actually played well in spells in recent weeks. It was the same again here as they created chances and dictating large periods of the match. But once again Atleti struggled for firepower in the final third. Simeone will surely enter the January transfer window when it opens for another striker. His team desperately needs one.

João Félix (Atlético)Getty Images

MAN OF THE MATCH - Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal)

The case could be made that it was in fact Felix who created the most opportunities and made the biggest impression, but for all his liveliness the Portuguese teenager was wasteful in front of goal. Chukwueze was a thorn in Atletico Madrid’s side throughout. Indeed, the majority of the home side’s attacking play came through the young Nigerian. He turned in the most complete performance of any performance on the pitch.

Samu Chukwueze (Villarreal) y Renan Lodi (Atlético)Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Villarreal - Asenjo 7, Gaspar 6, Albiol 6, Pau 6, Quintilla 5, Iborra 5, Anguissa 7, Trigueros 6, Chukwueze 8, Gomez 6, Gerard 6. Subs - Ekambi 4, Ontiveros 5, Morlanes 5.

Atletico Madrid - Oblak 6, Arias 6, Felipe 6, Hermoso 6, Lodi 5, Koke 5, Thomas 5, Herrera 5, Saul 6, Felix 7, Morata 5. Subs - Llorente 5, Trippier 5, Vitolo 5.

KEY MOMENTS

14’ FELIX... off the post! The Villarreal defence backs off and backs off, with the Portuguese teenager taking aim from 20 yards out. It was a strangely tame strike, but it beat Asenjo and came off the base of the post!

27’ Golden chance for the golden boy! Saul played the pass in behind the Villarreal defence for Felix, he was one-on-one with Asenjo after beating the offside trap, but clips a finish over the crossbar! What a chance!

37’ Great strike, great save! That was barely an opportunity for Trigueros, firing a half-volley towards goal from a very tight angle, but Oblak makes a stunning save to prevent the ball from finding the net.

80’ LODI... over the bar! The run from the left back was well-timed, the clipped ball to the back post from Felix was fantastic, but Lodi powers his strike over! He should have hit the target at least!

KEY STATS

Atletico Madrid and Villarreal managed 23 shots in the first half, the most shots without a goal in the first half of any La Liga game since the 2003/04 season.

Atletico Madrid are now without a win in five away matches while Villarreal are without a win in their last six matches.