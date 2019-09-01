Atletico Madrid fought back from two goals down to claim a 3-2 win over Eibar and head into the international break top of La Liga.

Diego Simeone’s side found themselves 2-0 down after just 19 minutes, with Charles heading home a Fabian Orellana cross before Arbilla saw a deflected strike flash past Jan Oblak following some dreadful defending from the home side.

Portuguese teenager Joao Felix gave Atleti a foothold in the game before the half hour mark, though, converting into an empty net from close range after Diego Costa bullied his way through the Eibar defence.

Vitolo came off the bench to level things for the home side, getting on the end of a Lodi through ball to prod a finish into the back of the net. The match looked destined to end in a draw before Thomas Partey came off the bench to score a stoppage time winner, putting Atletico Madrid top of the table, five points clear of defending champions Barcelona.

TALKING POINT - Is this Atletico Madrid’s year?

We’re only three games into the 2019/20 La Liga season, but Atletico Madrid already look like the real deal. Some will argue that Simeone’s side have yet to hit top gear, but that only makes their 100% record to start the campaign more impressive. Atleti might have drawn or lost this match last season, but the spirit shown after falling 2-0 behind suggests that they are up for the fight at the top of the Spanish top flight.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Diego Costa (Atletico Madrid)

There were signs over pre-season that Costa and Felix might forge an understanding and that was certain on show here. The unlikely couple got Atletico Madrid back into this match, combining for the first goal and giving Eibar all sorts of problems for different reasons. But while Felix faded in the second half, Costa proved a thorn in the side of the away side right up until the final whistle. This was a classic Costa performance.

PLAYER RATINGS

Atletico Madrid - Oblak 5, Gimenez 6, Trippier 6, Hermoso 4, Lodi 8, Koke 6, Llorente 5, Saul 6, Lemar 5, Costa 8, Felix 7. Subs - Thomas 6, Vitolo 8, Riquelme 6.

Eibar - Dmitrovic 7, Tejero 6, Arbilla 7, Ramis 8, Edu 5, Orellana 7, Diop 5, Leon 6, Alvarez 5, Inui 6, Charles 7. Subs - Correa 5, Garcia 5, Oliveira 5.

KEY MOMENTS

7’ GOAL! Atletico Madrid 0-1 Eibar: Well, that makes things interesting. Eibar have taken an early lead at the Wanda Metropolitano! Leon played Orellana to the byline and he played an excellent cross into the six yard box. Charles got above his man to head into the back of the Atletico Madrid net!

19’ GOAL! Atletico Madrid 0-2 Eibar: Eibar have doubled their advantage! What is going on at the Wanda Metropolitano? Atletico Madrid make a mess of clearing a cross into the box, the ball then fell to Arbilla and he lashed home a strike. It picked up a deflection on its way through which beat Oblak!

27’ GOAL! Atletico Madrid 1-2 Eibar: It's a first La Liga goal for Felix and Atletico Madrid needed that! Felix flicked the through ball into the path of Costa who then bullied the defender before squaring for the Portuguese teenager in the middle. He had the simple task of finishing into the empty net.

52’ GOAL! Atletico Madrid 2-2 Eibar: Atletico Madrid have dragged themselves level! It's a second goal in two games from Vitolo. Lodi surged forward, played a clever little pass in behind the opposition defence for Vitolo to run on to and he prodded a first-time finish into the back of the net. We are level again!

60’ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO... NO! The home fans thought that Atletico Madrid had scored a third goal, but the flag was up against Costa. However... replays show that he was ONSIDE! That was a very controversial call. Why did the flag go up when there's VAR?

82’ Goal chalked off! For the second time, the home supporters celebrate what they think is a third goal, with Costa rounding Dmitrovic and finishing into the net, but the striker was offside when the pass from Vitolo was made.

90’ GOAL! Atletico Madrid 3-2 Eibar: It's euphoria for Atletico Madrid and agony for Eibar! The hosts have completed the comeback and will surely claim three points from this one! Saul and Thomas linked up, with the midfielder bundling his way through the opposition defence. He then fired home a finish!

KEY STATS