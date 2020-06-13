Football
Messi on target as Barca return to action with crushing Mallorca win

Barcelona´s Danish forward Martin Braithwaite (2L) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the Spanish League football match between RCD Mallorca and FC Barcelona at the Visit Mallorca stadium (Son Moix stadium) in Palma de Mallorca on June

Image credit: Getty Images

ByGraham Ruthven
5 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

La Liga, Iberostar Estadi: Mallorca 0 Barcelona 4 (Vidal 2', Braithwaite 37', Alba 79', Messi 90+3')

Lionel Messi scored one and notched two assists as Barcelona opened up a five-point advantage at the top of La Liga with a 4-0 win over Real Mallorca.

Youngster Ronald Araujo was handed his first Barca start alongside Gerard Pique in defence while Martin Braithwaite was favoured in attack over Luis Suarez who is still recovering from undergoing knee surgery and had to wait until the second half to be introduced.

Stop the excuses, something has gone terribly wrong at Barcelona

09/06/2020 AT 07:53

It took the Catalans just 65 seconds to open the scoring when Arturo Vidal headed home a Jordi Alba cross into the middle and the away side scored a second before the interval, with Martin Braithwaite netting his first Barcelona goal since joining from Leganes, finishing high into the net.

Mallorca had opportunities of their own through on-loan Real Madrid teenager Takefusa Kubo, but the match was all but finished as a contest when Alba finished at the near post after being released in behind by Messi.

And Messi grabbed a goal of his own in stoppage time at the end of the game, cutting inside on to his right foot to stroke past the goalkeeper. Real Madrid face Eibar at home on Sunday evening with the pressure on Zinedine Zidane’s side to keep pace with Barcelona at the top of the standings.

TALKING POINT - Did the coronavirus pandemic give Barca the chance to re-energise?

Conventional wisdom states that Barcelona should have been a little rusty having not played a competitive match in three months. To the contrary, the Catalans started this match like a runaway train, taking the lead after just 65 minutes and blowing Real Mallorca away over the course of 90 minutes. Barca looked weary before the coronavirus pandemic struck, so did the hiatus give them the chance to re-energise? On this basis, yes.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

The suspicion before the coronavirus shutdown was that Messi was carrying an injury. On this basis, though, the Argentine has shaken that off and even looks mentally happier, perhaps illustrated by his new clean-shaven look. And his performance here. Real Mallorca couldn’t handle Messi. He was the one who made things happen for Barca throughout.

PLAYER RATINGS

Real Mallorca - Reina 6, Sastre 5, Raillo 6, Valjent 5, Pozo 5, Pedraza 5, Rodriguez 5, Sevilla 5, Kubo 8, Cucho 5, Budimir 6. Subs - Salibur 5, Prats 5, Junior 6, Gamez 4, Baba 5.

Barcelona - Ter Stegen 6, Roberto 7, Pique 6, Araujo 6, Alba 8, Busquets 6, De Jong 6, Vidal 7, Messi 9, Griezmann 6, Braithwaite 8. Subs - Suarez 6, Firpo 5, Arthur 5, Rakitic 6, Semedo 5.

Play Icon
WATCH

Kante 'is on the market', Real Madrid ready to pounce - Euro Papers

00:01:46

KEY MOMENTS

2’ GOAL! Real Mallorca 0-1 Barcelona: What a start for the league leaders! It took them just over a minute to open the scoring! Alba curled a left-footed cross into the middle, Vidal timed his run well and powered a header into the back of the net! Barca have an early lead!

13’ Close to a second! De Jong surged forward, played the pass to Roberto making the run down the right, he set up Messi, but his shot is deflected wide despite Griezmann's best efforts to poke it home.

24’ Kubo... what a save! That's the first time Ter Stegen has really been tested and it was the on-loan Real Madrid teenager! He dribbled inside, got the shot away, but the Barcelona keeper saves on the stretch!

37’ GOAL! Real Mallorca 0-2 Barcelona: Barcelona have doubled their advantage and Braithwaite has his first LaLiga goal for his new club! Griezmann's flick on into the middle was nodded on by Messi and the Danish striker finished high into the roof of the net. Great finish!

57’ Suarez is back! His season looked to be over after undergoing knee surgery earlier in the year, but Suarez comes on for Griezmann to make his long-awaited return from injury.

62’ Araujo should have scored! The young defender could, and should, have marked his first Barcelona start with a goal, but sends his shot wide at the back post. Did that strike the woodwork, actually?

79’ GOAL! Real Mallorca 0-3 Barcelona: This will be checked by the VAR for an offside, but Alba showed good composure after being released through on goal to find the back of the Real Mallorca net at the near post! But we will wait on the final decision from the officials. Goal stands!

90+3’ GOAL! Real Mallorca 0-4 Barcelona: There's the goal that Messi's performance deserves! He has been excellent this evening. This was a trademark strike from the Argentine, cutting in off the left side to fire high into the back of the Mallorca net with his right foot!

KEY STATS

  • Martin Braithwaite scored his first La Liga goal as a Barcelona player.
  • Lionel Messi has been directly involved in 15 of Barcelona’s last 18 La Liga goals (six goals and eight assists).
  • For the first time in his career, Messi has now assisted nine different Barcelona teammates in a single season.
Five key fixtures which could decide La Liga

08/06/2020 AT 14:02
Messi’s Barcelona exit clause expires – report

01/06/2020 AT 19:04
What's On

