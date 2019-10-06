Barcelona recorded their third straight win in La Liga with a convincing 4-0 victory over Sevilla at the Nou Camp.

Barca's early season struggles which saw them lose to Athletic Bilbao and Granada appear to be behind them as they moved to within two points of league leaders Real Madrid.

Luis Suarez opened the scoring with a brilliant overhead kick, converting Nelson Semedo's cross from the left.

It was the left flank that once again proved profitable for the home side five minutes later, Arthur's ball in being turned goalwards by Arturo Vidal.

The game was ended as a contest when Sevilla gave the ball away deep in their own half and Ousmane Dembele finished with aplomb before half-time but Lionel Messi got in on the act 12 minutes from time, scoring yet another picture perfect free-kick.

However, the game ended on a sour note for Barcelona as Ronald Araujo and Dembele both saw red, the former for a last-man challenge and the latter for his dissent at the decision.

More to follow.