Arturo Vidal came off the bench to score a fortunate winner and earn a barely-deserved victory for Barcelona against basement side Leganes.

Owing to a number of injures in his defence, under pressure Barca boss Ernesto Valverde was forced to name an experimental back four and the visitors were stunned after just 12 minutes. Moroccan international Youssef En-Nesyri was allowed space to cut inside on the right and deliver a stupendous left-footed curling effort into the top corner for his third goal in three games.

Having made a sloppy start, Barca could have no complaints and moments later they were undone again but on this occasion the visitors were thankful Oscar Rodriguez volleyed wide from point-blank range.

Appearing to be nursing a hangover from the international break, Lionel Messi and co struggled in the first half and but for Luis Suarez's cushion-header, they failed to test Ivan Cuellar in the Leganes goal.

They were much improved after the restart though and minutes after Gerard Pique hit the woodwork, Suarez equalised, powering Messi's free-kick past the helpless Cuellar to level the scores.

Javi Eraso missed a gilt-edged chance to restore Leganes' lead midway through the half, and Barca took full advantage in the 80th-minute when substitute Vidal was left unmarked to poke home Ousmane Dembele's corner delivery. He looked to be well offside with VAR but the ball was deflected into his path off midfielder Ruben Perez.

The victory stretches Barcelona's lead at the top of La Liga to three points ahead of title challengers Atletico Madrid's trip to Granada and Real Madrid's home match with Real Sociedad later on Saturday.

TALKING POINT - Vidal spares Barca's blushes

This is a result that won't silence Valverde's critics, but it was certainly a much-needed victory for Barcelona's head coach. It was another lacklustre performance on the road, filled with misplaced passes and questionable defending. Yes, they were missing a number of players missing through injury and a hangover from the international break may have played its part, but Barca have been out of sorts since the beginning of the campaign. The defence continues to leak goals and there is little fluidity going forward, despite boasting the world's most deadly attack on paper.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Far from a vintage performance from the magician, Messi still played a central role in Barca's victory in a game of low quality.

PLAYER RATINGS

Leganes: Cuellar 6, Rosales 6, Bustinza 6, Siovas 6, Omeruo 6, Silva 6, Oscar 6, Ruben 5, Perez 6, Roque Mesa 6, En Nesyri 7, Braithwaite 6. Subs: Tarin 5, Eraso 5, Carrillo 5.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen 6, Wague 6, Pique 5, Umtiti 6, Junior Firpo 6, Busquets 6, De Jong 6, Messi 7, Dembele 6, Suarez 6, Griezmann 5. Subs: Rakitic 6, Vidal 6, Fati 6.

KEY MOMENTS

12' - GOAL! Leganes 1-0 Barcelona: The strugglers have the lead! And what a goal! Youssef En-Nesyri, take a bow! He's released on the right by Roque Mesa as Barca are carved open, he's allowed to cut inside on his stronger left foot before curling it to the top corner with a stupendous shot!

16' - Chance! Dembele's lazy back pass is cut out by Oscar, he gets the better of Busquets to open up a beautiful opportunity to double Leganes' lead, but he rushes his finish and blasts it wide. A let-off for Barca!

47' - Off the post! Pique is left unmarked at the far post but sees his header crash off the woodwork. It bounces back into his path but he's penalised for a deliberate handball. It's been that kind of day for Barca so far.

53' - GOAL! Leganes 1-1 Barcelona: Suarez levels for Barca! Messi's free-kick delivery from the left is sensational and his team mate, who had peeled free from his marker, powers a header past Cuellar for his seventh goal of the season.

80' - GOAL! Leganes 1-2 Barcelona: Vidal scores what could be the winner for Barca! But it comes in controversial fashion... Dembele's corner delivery takes a deflection and rolls kindly into the path of Vidal at the near post. He cannot believe his luck and finishes with aplomb. Leganes are demanding for the offside flag to be raised but VAR sees the ball hit off Perez and therefore the goal stands!

KEY STATS

Barcelona are the first side to win three times against Leganes at Butarque in LaLiga (W3 D0 L1). Indeed, they are the side to have scored the most away goals against them in the top-flight (11).

Barcelona's Arturo Vidal has scored four goals in nine La Liga appearances this season, one more than in 33 La Liga games played the last season.

Barcelona's Luis Suárez has scored in three of his four La Liga games at Butarque (four goals on aggregate).