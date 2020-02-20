Barca were given permission to sign a forward player following an injury to France international Ousmane Dembele, but the rules have been accused of unfairly favouring the champions as Leganes cannot themselves sign a replacement.

Barca matched the Denmark striker's contracted €18m release clause, meaning Leganes had no say over whether or not he left. He has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal at the Nou Camp.

The 29-year-old has played for Middlesbrough, Esbjerg and Toulouse before moving to La Liga and will be unveiled formally at the club's stadium on Thursday.

Braithwaite scored 13 goals in 41 games for Madrid-based Leganes since signing from the Teesiders in 2019 and featured for Denmark during their run to the last 16 of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

La Liga rules stipulate that any club playing in Spain's top two divisions may apply to sign a player outside of the transfer window, providing that several specific conditions are met. The first is that the receiving club must have suffered a long-term injury - a minimum of five months with evidence required from medical experts.

In these circumstances, the club can then make an application to La Liga’s medical commission to sign a replacement in the same position.