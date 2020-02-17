Radio station SER Catalunya have claimed that the club worked with a company called 13 Ventures that "creates opinion" on social media with the long-term aim of protecting the reputation of Josep Maria Bartomeu.

The report says that these social media posts, primarily on Facebook and Twitter, were attacking current players Messi and Pique, former captains Carles Puyol and Xavi, and ex-coach Pep Guardiola.

Barca's statement acknowledges that 13 Ventures is a service provider to the club but insists that the company has no relationship with any of the accounts mentioned.

The statement read: "With regards to information published today about the contracting of a company dedicated to creating opinion on social media with a view to damaging the image of third parties related directly or indirectly with the Club, FC Barcelona:

"1.- Roundly deny any relationship, and furthermore, the contracting of services linked to social media accounts that have broadcast negative or disparaging messages related to any person, entity or organisation that may be, or have been, related to the Club.

"2. - I3 Ventures, a service provider to the Club, has no relationship with the accounts mentioned and, if any relationship were to come to light, the Club would immediately end their contractual agreement and bring about any necessary legal action to defend their interests.

"3.- As such, FC Barcelona confirm that it has services contracted relating to the monitoring of social media with the aim of analysing both positive and negative messages about the organisation itself.

"4.- With the contracting of these services, the Club is attempting to look after and preserve its reputation as well those of people related to the Club (sponsors, players, board members, members, supporters' club members...), as far as the protection of this reputation is a fundamental element and responsibility for those who work for the organisation.

"5.- The Club demands an immediate rectification of the information published and reserves the right to exercise legal action against those who continue to implicate the Club in such practices."