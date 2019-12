Fati was catapulted into the first team in August due to a spate of injuries and entered the history books by scoring in a 2-2 draw with Osasuna aged 16 and 304 days, overtaking Bojan Krkic as Barca's youngest scorer in a La Liga match.

Fati, who turned 17 on October 31, has made a total of 11 appearances for the first team this season, starting four times and scoring twice.

Barca's statement added that the player's new contract contained an option to renew for two extra years until 2024, also stating his buy-out clause would rise from €170 million to €400m when he signed a first team contract.