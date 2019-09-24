Barcelona returned to winning ways with a 2-1 home victory over Villarreal, but will now await news on whether Lionel Messi is set for another injury layoff.

The Argentine, who lifted FIFA Best Men’s Player award on Monday night, was handed his first start of the season with Barca in desperate need of inspiration after falling to a humiliating 2-0 defeat to promoted Granada on Saturday.

For 30 minutes, Messi’s return looked to have settled Barcelona, with the Argentine proving a corner kick assist for Antoine Griezmann’s opener. Arthur then struck a stunning strike from distance to double the hosts’ advantage.

But Messi then sustained a thigh injury, with Santi Cazorla netting a stunner of his own to half the difference as Barca’s number 10 was withdrawn at the break. Villarreal threatened in the second half as the Catalans’ levels dropped, but Ernesto Valverde’s team held on for a win that will ease the pressure for the time being.

TALKING POINT - How serious will Lionel Messi’s injury prove to be?

For 30 minutes, all appeared to be right in Barcelona’s world again - Messi was back after a spell out through injury and playing at somewhere close to his best. However, the Argentine then picked up a thigh strain and was taken off at half time. Barca then fell into a familiar funk, staggering their way through the second half to three points. Barcelona are so dependent on Messi that they will now await news on whether their main man is set for another stint on the sidelines.

Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona during the LaLiga Santander match between FC Barcelona and Villarreal CF at the Camp Nou stadium on September 24, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain(Photo by VI Images via Getty Images)Getty Images

MAN OF THE MATCH - Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona)

Had Messi played the full 90 minutes, or even made it into the second half, he likely would have taken this accolade (to add to the FIFA Best Men’s Player award he picked up on Monday night). But on the whole, Griezmann was the standout performer for Barcelona. The Frenchman stepped up when his new team needed him, scoring the opener and taking over the Messi role in the second half. So much of their play flowed through Griezmann. He’s starting to look the part.

Barcelona's French forward Antoine Griezmann (R) is congratulated by teammate Barcelona's Argentine forward Lionel Messi after scoring the first goal during the Spanish league football match between FC Barcelona and Villarreal CF at the Camp Nou stadium iGetty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Barcelona - Ter Stegen 6, Semedo 7, Pique 7, Lenglet 5, Firpo 6, Busquets 5, Roberto 5, Arthur 7, Messi 7, Suarez 5, Griezmann 8. Subs - de Jong 5, Dembele 4, Ansu 7.

Villarreal - Asenjo 6, Pena 5, Albiol 6, Chuckwueze 7, Anguissa 5, Iborra 5, Cazorla 7, Ontiveros 5, Moreno 6. Subs - Gomez 5, Bacca 5, Ekambi 5.

KEY MOMENTS

6’ GOAL! Barcelona 1-0 Villarreal: That's the sort of start Valverde hoped for! Messi played a corner kick cross to the front post, Griezmann stooped to get on the end of it and flicked a glancing header past Asenjo! It's not often you see Barcelona score a goal like that! They are ahead.

15’ GOAL! Barcelona 2-0 Villarreal: Wow! What a stunning strike! Barcelona are two goals to the good and what a way for them to double their advantage! Villarreal stood off Arthur and the Brazilian midfielder lashed a shot into the roof of the net from distance! Asenjo just stood still!

30’ MESSI INJURY! Uh oh! This isn't looking good for the Barcelona number 10. Messi is sat down in the technical area and seems to be receiving some treatment to his thigh. Will he have to come off?

44’ GOAL! Barcelona 2-1 Villarreal: That's the second long range stunner we have seen this evening! Cazorla lined up the strike from 25 yards out and he found the roof of the net. Might Ter Stegen have done better with that? There was movement and a lot of power in the strike from the former Arsenal man!

(L-R) Javi Ontiveros of Villarreal, Santi Cazorla of Villarreal celebrate 2-1 during the La Liga Santander match between FC Barcelona v Villarreal at the Camp Nou on September 24, 2019 in Barcelona SpainGetty Images

45’ Messi off! As we suspected might happen, the Argentine has been withdrawn by Valverde for the start of the second half. That's a real worry for Barcelona. Dembele is on in his place.

48’ Almost an equaliser! Ter Stegen is called upon to make a save to keep Barcelona ahead. Chuckwueze played the low ball into Cazorla who struck an effort towards goal, but the German made the low save at his feet.

82’ ANSU... just wide! Wow! That would have been a stunning goal from the 16-year-old. He shifted the ball on to his left foot and got the shot away, but his effort flashes just wide of the far post. What a player this kid is.

KEY STATS

Barcelona have scored nine goals from outside the box in 2019, more than any other team in La Liga this year.

Villarreal have scored in each of their last 19 La Liga games, equalling their best run in the history of the division.