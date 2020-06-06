Luis Suarez to set to return to match action after four months out with a knee injury, Barcelona have confirmed.

Barcelona have given the former Liverpool striker the green light to return ahead of La Liga's resumption.

The 33-year-old underwent arthroscopic surgery on January 12 for a problem in his right knee and has been training since the start of May.

The Uruguay international's last Barcelona appearance came in a 3-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final on January 9.

Suarez, who has 14 goals in 23 games this season, will be available to head coach Quique Setien for Barcelona's clash at Real Mallorca on June 13 as the La Liga champions look to defend their title.

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi sat out Friday's training session due to a small thigh strain.

