Real Madrid are due to come to the Catalan capital for the biggest league game in European football but tensions are high in the region following the lengthy prison sentences handed down to separatist leaders for their role in an unofficial independence referendum in 2017.

Spanish football authorities had explored the possibility of switching the game to Madrid to try and take the political sting out of the occasion but that has reportedly been rejected by the two clubs.

As such, a decision on when and where the game will take place is expected on Monday.

But reports indicate that a postponement is now likely and that dates of December 7 and 18 have been mooted.

December 18 is contentious though as La Liga do not want the occasion to overshadow the Copa del Rey.

La Liga president Javier Tebas told EFE: "The Clasico can't be on that day, there are Copa [del Rey matches]."