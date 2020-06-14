Football
Liga

Behind closed doors proves no obstacle to selfie-seeking Messi fan

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Messi fan

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

No spectators are allowed at La Liga games to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, but the restrictions could not dissuade one Lionel Messi fan from sneaking in to Barcelona's match away to Real Mallorca on Saturday.

  • Messi on target as Barca return to action with crushing Mallorca win
  • WATCH - Disaster for Ospina as Eriksen scores direct from corner
Liga

New-look Messi rediscovers spring in his step to sparkle on La Liga return

2 HOURS AGO

Clad in an Argentina shirt and holding his phone, the fan calmly walked on to the pitch early in the second half of the game and defied the league's social distancing regulations by approaching Barca defender Jordi Alba before heading towards Messi.

The intruder was tackled by security guards before he could make any contact with the six-times world player of the year, however, while two police officers also helped remove him from the pitch.

La Liga leaders Barcelona won the match, their first since the season resumed after a three-month break, 4-0.

Mallorca did not immediately respond to a request for comment on how the fan was able to access the stadium.

The breach of security was all the more surprising in view of the fact that only 229 people are allowed to enter stadiums for matches from now until the end of the season under the league's latest protocol on resuming the campaign.

Play Icon
WATCH

Kante 'is on the market', Real Madrid ready to pounce - Euro Papers

00:01:46

The protocol also includes strict guidelines on how teams enter and leave stadiums for matches and obliges players to wear masks and gloves on the way from their team hotel to the ground as well as in the dressing room, among other rules.

Liga

Messi on target as Barca return to action with crushing Mallorca win

16 HOURS AGO
Liga

Trigueros nets injury-time winner as Villarreal sink Celta Vigo

16 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
FootballLiga
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Paul Parker: Speak from the heart about racism, not out of fear

AN HOUR AGO
Liga

New-look Messi rediscovers spring in his step to sparkle on La Liga return

2 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Norwich player who tested positive for coronavirus played against Spurs - report

2 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Hudson-Odoi to face no action on rape allegation

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Kante 'is on the market', Real Madrid ready to pounce - Euro Papers

00:01:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Fans cheer as Juventus and AC Milan return to action

00:01:08
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Suarez not fit to play 90 minutes - Setien

00:00:36
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Future Old Trafford arrival frees Pogba for Madrid move – Euro Papers

00:01:28
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

19 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Djokovic warms up by dancing with DJ and pianist before Adria Tour match

19 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Watch the Adria Tour live on Eurosport

YESTERDAY AT 22:30
Play Icon
Eurosport

EUROSPORT PRIVACY POLICY

25/01/2018 AT 13:20
UEFA Women's Championship

Martens steers Netherlands to win over Sweden and semi-final spot

29/07/2017 AT 13:05
Football

The Warm-Up: Rooney's rough opening night, Lionesses roar into quarters

28/07/2017 AT 06:47
Play Icon
Tennis

Watch the Ultimate Tennis Showdown live on Eurosport

YESTERDAY AT 22:26
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Future Old Trafford arrival frees Pogba for Madrid move – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Snooker

Murphy, Bingham reach China Open second round

27/03/2017 AT 12:02
Premier League

Sanchez must quit rudderless Arsenal, where Wenger punishes winners

05/03/2017 AT 19:54
Motorcycling

Rookie Folger surprised with rapid test pace

19/02/2017 AT 12:22
View more

What's On

Previous articleNew-look Messi rediscovers spring in his step to sparkle on La Liga return
Next articlePaul Parker: Speak from the heart about racism, not out of fear