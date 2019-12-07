Karim Benzema scored and assisted another as Real Madrid claimed a comfortable 2-0 win over Espanyol to move to the top of La Liga.

Barcelona face Real Mallorca later on Saturday evening, but this result will put the pressure on the Spanish champions to claim a win of their own to keep pace with Zinedine Zidane’s men who have gathered momentum in recent weeks.

It took Real Madrid 37 minutes to take the lead after a fairly low-key start to the match, with Benzema setting up Raphael Varane with a nice pass for a cool and composed finish past Diego Lopez in the Espanyol goal.

And Benzema added a goal of his own in the second half, linking up with Fede Valverde inside the box to first home a first-time finish. That put the result beyond doubt, although Real Madrid were reduced to 10 men when Ferland Mendy was shown a second yellow card seven minutes from the end.

TALKING POINT - Is Karim Benzema the best striker in world football right now?

Another game, another Benzema goal. Another Benzema assist. The Frenchman is Real Madrid’s main man, the player who sets the tone for everyone on the pitch. Indeed, the majority of their attacking play against Espanyol flowed through Benzema. So is he the best striker in world football right now? Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski might have something to say about that, but Benzema is in the form of his life.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Fede Valverde (Real Madrid)

This was another demonstration of why Valverde has become one of the first names on the Real Madrid team sheet this season. The Uruguayan controlled the match for the hosts, not just providing the back four with protection, but also offering creativity and a goal threat in the final third. With the first Clasico of the season on the horizon, Valverde can be sure of his place in the team. Instead, it’s Toni Kroos and Luka Modric fighting to be his midfield partner.

PLAYER RATINGS

Real Madrid - Courtois 6, Carvajal 5, Varane 7, Ramos 6, Mendy 4, Casemiro 5, Valverde 8, Kroos 6, Vinicius 7, Rodrygo 6, Benzema 7. Subs - Modric 5, Militao 5, Brahim 3.

Espanyol - Lopez 6, Espinosa 5, Lopez 6, Vila 5, Calero 5, Gomez 6, Granero 4, Roca 6, Darder 5, Calleri 5, Lei 4. Subs - Lozano 5, Melendo 3, Campuzano 5.

KEY MOMENTS

37’ GOAL! Real Madrid 1-0 Espanyol: The deadlock has been broken! A corner kick was only partially cleared, Benzema then played the pass in to Varane who was still up from the back and the French defender finished into the back of the net. That was a very calm and composed finish.

54’ What a save from Lopez! That was a crucial save from the Espanyol goalkeeper to keep his team in this match. Benzema was clean through, but Lopez denies the Frenchman. Big moment in this game.

56’ Lei was through! Varane played a pass straight to Darder, who played the ball through to Lei. But the Chinese forward seems to kick the ground. He fluffed his lines pretty badly! Oh dear, oh dear.

79’ GOAL! Real Madrid 2-0 Espanyol: And that should be that. The points are surely in the bag for Real Madrid. Benzema picked up the ball, played the pass for Valverde who played the return ball and the French striker fires first-time into the back of the Espanyol net.

83’ SENT OFF! Real Madrid are going to finish this match with 10 men. Mendy trips an Espanyol player and is shown a second yellow card. That was foolish from the left back. Whoops. He will now be suspended for the match against Valencia.

KEY STATS

Real Madrid became the first team to reach 1,700 wins in La Liga history.

Karim Benzema has been directly involved in more La Liga goals this season than any other player (16 - 11 goals, five assists).