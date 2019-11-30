Dani Carvajal sent Real Madrid to the top of La Liga with an untidy winner in a 2-1 away victory over Alaves in testing conditions.

Zinedine Zidane handed Gareth Bale his first start since the controversy surrounding the flag displayed while on international duty with Wales, with Alphonse Areola and Eder Militao also coming into the Real Madrid lineup.

This was a slog of a match in trademark Basque country rain. It wasn’t until the 52nd minute that the deadlock was broken through Sergio Ramos, who drifted away from his marker to glance home a Toni Kroos freekick.

But Ramos was at fault for the Alaves equaliser, needlessly throwing an elbow into the face of Joselu, giving the referee no choice but to point to the spot. Lucas Perez scored his eighth goal in nine matches to level things.

Parity only lasted four minutes, though, as Carvajal bundled home a rebound from close range after Isco had struck the post with a header. The victory takes Real Madrid three points clear at the top of La Liga ahead of Sunday’s fixture between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.

TALKING POINT - Sergio Ramos nearly cost his team dearly with a moment of madness

He scored the opening goal for Real Madrid, but Ramos very nearly cost his team by giving away a penalty kick, allowing Alaves the chance to equalise from the spot. As club captain, Ramos should know better. His elbow into the face of Joselu inside the box was careless at best, reckless at worst. Fortunately for him, Carvajal got him out of jail, but Ramos must erase such lapses from his game or it could cost Real Madrid in the title race at the top of La Liga.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Casemiro (Real Madrid)

Casemiro is often typecast as a midfield destroyer. A barrier in front of the back four, someone who breaks up opposition moves and nothing more. Of course, that is a role he has played for Zidane over the years, but it does a disservice to his ability as an attacking force. Zidane played Casemiro as the furthest forward of the midfield three today and this allowed him to demonstrate the impact he can make going towards the opposition goal.

PLAYER RATINGS

Alaves - Pacheco 6, Martin 6, Ximo 6, Laguardia 6, Duarte 6, Pina 5, Wakaso 7, Vidal 6, Rioja 5, Perez 7, Joselu 6. Subs - Pons 5, Burke 5, Manu 6.

Real Madrid - Areola 6, Carvajal 7, Militao 6, Ramos 5, Marcelo 7, Casemiro 8, Kroos 8, Modric 7, Bale 5, Isco 6, Benzema 5. Subs - Valverde 5, Rodrygo 5, Mendy 5.

Real Madrid celebrateGetty Images

KEY MOMENTS

10’ Off the post! That was inches away from being an opener for Real Madrid! It was Bale! Isco played a cross into the box, Bale gets on the end of it, but could only guide his header on to the woodwork!

20’ Big chance for Isco! He should have done better with that! Carvajal controlled a pass into the box, set it up nicely for Isco, but he leaned back and whipped his effort from 15 yards out over the crossbar.

52’ GOAL! Alaves 0-1 Real Madrid: Real Madrid have broken the deadlock! Kroos teased a freekick delivery into the area, Ramos timed his run well and glanced a header into the far corner of the Alaves net! The Real Madrid captain was left completely unmarked inside the box!

65’ PENALTY KICK TO ALAVES! Ramos bundled over Joselu inside the box and the referee points to the spot! There was an arm from the Real Madrid captain!

66’ GOAL! Alaves 1-1 Real Madrid: Perez steps up to the 12-yard mark and sends Areola the wrong way, finding the back of the net with aplomb. Real Madrid have been pegged back and Ramos has been made to pay for a massive mistake in giving away the penalty kick!

70’ GOAL! Alaves 1-2 Real Madrid: Real Madrid have responded almost immediately! Modric's cross was met by Isco at the back post, Pacheco pushed his header on to the post, but the ball fell for Carvajal who converted the rebound from a yard or two out. What a response from the visitors!

88’ PEREZ... how didn't that go in?!! What a chance for Alaves to snatch an equaliser! A corner kick bounced through to Perez at the back post, but Marcelo and Isco charged him down and deflected it over!

KEY STATS

Real Madrid have won back-to-back away games in La Liga for the first time this season.

Real Madrid's Toni Kroos has been involved in six goals this season (three goals, three assists), only one fewer than the whole of last season.