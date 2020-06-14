Football
Liga

Diego Costa dedicates goal to Atletico midfielder recovering from brain surgery

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Diego Costa holds up a shirt with the name of Virginia Torrecilla

Image credit: Getty Images

ByCarrie Dunn
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago
@carriesparkle

Diego Costa dedicated his goal against Atletic Club to Atletico Madrid's midfielder Virginia Torrecilla - who underwent surgery last month for a brain tumour.

After notching his goal in the 39th minute, Costa displayed a shirt with Torrecilla's name on the back.

Liga

Diego Costa appears in court to settle tax fraud case

04/06/2020 AT 09:21

The 25-year-old responded on Twitter: "I have no words - you are incredible! Thanks from my heart!”

Torrecilla is a Spain international, and featured at last summer's Women's World Cup.

  • Diego Costa dedicates goal to Atletico midfielder recovering from brain surgery

She previously played for Barcelona, and spent four years in France with Montpellier before returning to Spain with Atleti last year.

Play Icon
WATCH

Chelsea keen to pair Werner with ‘young Ballack’ Kai Havertz – Euro Papers

00:01:46

Liga

Rejuvenated Real face Atletico derby test

26/09/2019 AT 09:57
Liga

Injury hit Real and Barca face tricky away trips

29/08/2019 AT 14:43
Related Topics
FootballLigaDiego Costa
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Chelsea warm up for Premier League restart with big win over QPR

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Atletico held at Bilbao in blow to top-four hopes

4 HOURS AGO
Liga

Costa on target as Atletico pick up point in Bilbao

5 HOURS AGO
Football

Big-spending Villa face tough task to stay up, says Souness

6 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

Setien praises team effort after thrashing of Mallorca

00:01:08
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

'Real Madrid ready for 11 cup finals' - Zinedine Zidane on La Liga return

00:00:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea keen to pair Werner with ‘young Ballack’ Kai Havertz – Euro Papers

00:01:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Kante 'is on the market', Real Madrid ready to pounce - Euro Papers

00:01:46
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

'He's really unique' - Berrettini lauds fellow Italian star Sinner

7 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

YESTERDAY AT 15:25
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Watch the Adria Tour live on Eurosport

YESTERDAY AT 22:30
Play Icon
Eurosport

EUROSPORT PRIVACY POLICY

25/01/2018 AT 13:20
UEFA Women's Championship

Martens steers Netherlands to win over Sweden and semi-final spot

29/07/2017 AT 13:05
Football

The Warm-Up: Rooney's rough opening night, Lionesses roar into quarters

28/07/2017 AT 06:47
Play Icon
Tennis

Watch the Ultimate Tennis Showdown live on Eurosport

YESTERDAY AT 22:26
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Future Old Trafford arrival frees Pogba for Madrid move – Euro Papers

12/06/2020 AT 11:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Snooker

Murphy, Bingham reach China Open second round

27/03/2017 AT 12:02
Premier League

Sanchez must quit rudderless Arsenal, where Wenger punishes winners

05/03/2017 AT 19:54
Motorcycling

Rookie Folger surprised with rapid test pace

19/02/2017 AT 12:22
View more

What's On

Previous articleCosta on target as Atletico pick up point in Bilbao
Next articleChelsea warm up for Premier League restart with big win over QPR