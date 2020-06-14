Diego Costa holds up a shirt with the name of Virginia Torrecilla

Diego Costa dedicated his goal against Atletic Club to Atletico Madrid's midfielder Virginia Torrecilla - who underwent surgery last month for a brain tumour.

After notching his goal in the 39th minute, Costa displayed a shirt with Torrecilla's name on the back.

The 25-year-old responded on Twitter: "I have no words - you are incredible! Thanks from my heart!”

Torrecilla is a Spain international, and featured at last summer's Women's World Cup.

She previously played for Barcelona, and spent four years in France with Montpellier before returning to Spain with Atleti last year.

