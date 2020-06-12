Football
Liga

Dramatic finale as Valencia denied by 10-man Levante

Valencia v Levante

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
38 minutes ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

Valencia were held to a 1-1 home draw by 10-man Levante in La Liga after the visitors levelled eight minutes into stoppage time with a VAR-awarded penalty on Friday.

In a fiercely-contested local derby, Levante were left with a tough task on their hands when Roger Marti picked up his second yellow card with just over a quarter of an hour to play.

The red card looked to have made the difference, with Rodrigo scoring a late opener as stoppage time loomed, seemingly giving the hosts the win.

However, deep into injury time, VAR awarded Levante a spot kick, which Gonzalo Melero duly converted to give the visitors a point.

The result left Levante in 12th with 34 points. Meanwhile, Valencia's hopes of a top-six have been dented as they remain two points behind Atletico Madrid, having played a game more.

Earlier, Granada beat Getafe 2-1 on the second day of play in La Liga after a three-month break due to the COVID-19 crisis.

