Valencia were held to a 1-1 home draw by 10-man Levante in La Liga after the visitors levelled eight minutes into stoppage time with a VAR-awarded penalty on Friday.

In a fiercely-contested local derby, Levante were left with a tough task on their hands when Roger Marti picked up his second yellow card with just over a quarter of an hour to play.

Liga Valencia say 35% of squad, staff tested positive for coronavirus 17/03/2020 AT 02:20

The red card looked to have made the difference, with Rodrigo scoring a late opener as stoppage time loomed, seemingly giving the hosts the win.

However, deep into injury time, VAR awarded Levante a spot kick, which Gonzalo Melero duly converted to give the visitors a point.

The result left Levante in 12th with 34 points. Meanwhile, Valencia's hopes of a top-six have been dented as they remain two points behind Atletico Madrid, having played a game more.

Earlier, Granada beat Getafe 2-1 on the second day of play in La Liga after a three-month break due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Champions League Four-goal Ilicic leads Atalanta to quarter-finals 10/03/2020 AT 20:59