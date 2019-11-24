The Belgian played under both Conte and Sarri at Stamford Bridge and took the opportunity to speak in less-than-glowing terms about their ideas on the training ground.

Hazard spent seven years at the Blues after joining from Lille in 2012 and said it was "much less fun" under Sarri and Conte than what he is now enjoying under Zinedine Zidane.

The 28-year-old, who scored 110 goals in 352 games, moved to the Bernabeu in a deal which could surpass £130 million, and he said how much happier he now is working under the France legend.

“The training is always with the ball," Hazard told L'Equipe, comparing Zidane's training methods with those of Sarri and Conte's.

" When you have experimented with Italians, as I have done with Conte or Sarri, you have much less fun. Everything is more framed. "

Asked about Sarri's training methods specifically, he said: "It's hard to compare. I was attracted to Zidane at Madrid and felt very identified. He fascinates me and has even some power over me.

Chelsea's Italian head coach Maurizio Sarri (L) speaks with Chelsea's Belgian midfielder Eden Hazard (R)Getty Images

"During Euro 2016 he told me: 'It would be good if you came'. And when Zidane calls you it's hard to say no.

"He loves his players and you feel that the dressing room is happy to have him as a coach."

Video - Pulisic not comparing himself to ‘unbelievable’ Hazard 00:19

Hazard also went on to reveal that he rejected numerous offers from Paris Saint-Germain before he eventually made the switch to La Liga.

"They often tried to recruit me, but I didn't want to return to Ligue 1 unless it was to join Lille," he said.

"I always said no to them. It was clear in my mind that if I were to return to France it would be with Lille."