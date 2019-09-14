Eden Hazard came off the bench to make his Real Madrid debut as Zinedine Zidane’s side claimed a 3-2 win over Levante.

Real returned from the international break looking to make amends for a less than impressive start to the season which saw them win just one of their opening three Liga fixtures. That’s just what they did, scoring three before half time.

Karim Benzema opened the scoring after 25 minutes, getting on the end of a Dani Carvajal cross to head home. And the Frenchman doubled his tally just six minutes later, slotting a finish past Aitor Fernandez after being played through by James Rodriguez.

It was three five minutes from the break, with Vinicius Junior setting up Casemiro for a simple finish from close range. On-loan Real Madrid striker Borja Mayoral got Levante back into the match after the break with a low finish from a Carlos Clerc cross, with Gonzalo Melero grabbing a second with 15 minutes left.

Despite some edginess around the Santiago Bernabeu, the hosts held on for three points. This result lifts Real Madrid up to second place in La Liga with table-toppers and rivals Atletico Madrid away to Real Sociedad and Barcelona up against crisis-hit Valencia later this evening.

Vinicius, Karim BenzemaGetty Images

TALKING POINT

Real Madrid still dependent on the Old Guard. At half time, Real Madrid looked to have this match wrapped up. Three goals to the good, they were in a position to cruise to victory. However, by taking off Casemiro and Sergio Ramos, Zidane allowed Levante back into the game. What should have been a statement of intent turned into yet another nervy encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu. For all that Real Madrid have spent big on new signings, they remain dependent on the Old Guard.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid): Real Madrid were not short of standout performers, with Carvajal and James both catching the eye for the capital club. But as has been the case many times before over the past two seasons, Benzema was their main man, scoring the two goals that set them on their way to an important three points. The Frenchman is the player around which Zidane has built his Real Madrid team around. When he plays well, they do too.

PLAYER RATINGS

Real Madrid: Courtois 5, Carvajal 8, Varane 6, Ramos 6, Marcelo 7, Casemiro 6, Vazquez 5, James 7, Kroos 6, Vinicius 5, Benzema 8. Subs - Militao 5, Hazard 5, Jovic 5.

Levante: Fernandez 8, Jorge 5, Vezo 5, Duarte 6, Postigo 5, Clerc 7, Rochina 6, Vukcevic 5, Campana 6, Morales 7, Mayoral 6. Subs - Melero 5, Bardhi 5, Roger 5.

KEY MOMENTS

24’ Off the post! Real Madrid have now struck the woodwork! The angle was tight for Vazquez, he cut across the ball, but Fernandez was still required to tip the shot on to his near post. Real Madrid turning the screw.

25’ GOAL! Real Madrid 1-0 Levante. That goal had been coming! Real Madrid have the lead after 25 minutes. Carvajal delivered a left-footed cross into the box, the delivery was excellent and Benzema drifted between two Levante defenders to guide a header into the back of the net!

31’ GOAL! Real Madrid 2-0 Levante. It's a second goal for Real Madrid and a second goal for Benzema! Rochina gave up the ball in a dangerous position, James slotted the pass through to the Frenchman and he had no trouble in slotting the finish past the stranded Fernandez. The hosts are now cruising.

Benzema v LevanteGetty Images

40’ GOAL! Real Madrid 3-0 Levante. It's a third goal for Real Madrid before the half time interval! Vinicius was released down the right side, Casemiro made the run into the middle and the two Brazilians combined to find the back of the net. This game is already done and dusted.

49’ GOAL! Real Madrid 3-1 Levante. Levante get a goal back to make things a little bit more interesting here at the start of the second half! The low cross was made by Clerc down the left side and Mayoral, on loan from Real Madrid, was there to finish into the back of the net.

58’ That was the hat trick! Inches away from being a third goal for Benzema! He curled a shot towards the target from 20 yards out, but the ball bounces off the base of the post. Fernandez was beaten!

60’ Hazard gets his debut! Injury delayed the start of his Real Madrid career, but the Belgian finally comes on for his debut for his new club. He will get the final 30 minutes of this match.

64’ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO.... NO! It took a long, long time for the decision to come after the VAR review, but James was adjudged to be in an offside position and Vinicius' goal is chalked off. Man, that was a long delay.

75’ GOAL! Real Madrid 3-2 Levante. Wow. Levante are really mounting a fightback now! They have grabbed a second goal, with former Castilla player Melero heading home at the back post. All of a sudden this has turned into a nervy second half for Real Madrid! 15 minutes left to play.

