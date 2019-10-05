Eden Hazard scored his first competitive goal for Real Madrid as a 4-2 home win over Granada kept Zinedine Zidane’s side top of La Liga despite a late fightback from the visitors.

Goalkeeper Alphonse Areola was handed a start following a number of questionable performances by Thibaut Courtois, with Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Hazard all starting in attack for the home side.

And it was the former two who combined to score the opening goal after just two minutes when Bale found Benzema with an exceptional outside-of-the-boot cross from the right side. The Frenchman made no mistake in squeezing home the finish at the far post.

Real Madrid dominated the first half and doubled their advantage on the stroke of half time, with Fede Valverde playing through Hazard for the Belgian to get off the mark for his new club, chipping a finish over the Granada goalkeeper.

Luka Modric, who came on for the injured Toni Kroos, made it three with a stunning strike from distance, but Real Madrid thereafter allowed their grip on the game to slip, giving Granada a way back into the contest when an Areola mistake resulted in a penalty. Darwin Machis converted from the spot.

And the away side grabbed a second eight minutes later when Domingos Duarte bundled home a corner kick to make Real Madrid sweat. A less than convincing final spell saw the hosts secure things, though, with James Rodriguez finishing a Alvaro Odriozola cross in stoppage time.

TALKING POINT - The domestic/European script has been flipped for Real Madrid

Zidane’s first spell as Real Madrid manager was defined by his side’s performances in Europe. However, during the time that they won three straight Champions League titles the capital club only won La Liga once. Now, however, it’s in Europe where Zidane’s team are struggling, losing to PSG and drawing at home to Club Brugge during the week, while their domestic form is keeping the Frenchman in a job. The script has been flipped, even if this win wasn’t as comfortable in the end as it should have been.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

As is so often the case, Benzema was the man who drove Real Madrid forward for the majority of this match. Bale, Hazard, Valverde, Carvajal and Odriozola all played well for the home side, but it was the Frenchman who presented the biggest threat. On another day he would have finished with two or three. As it was, his opener set Real Madrid on their way. He set the tone for an important home victory.

PLAYER RATINGS

Real Madrid - Areola 5, Carvajal 7, Varane 6, Ramos 6, Odriozola 7, Casemiro 5, Valverde 7, Kroos 4, Bale 6, Benzema 8, Hazard 7. Subs - Modric 7, James 6, Isco 5.

Granada - Silva 6, Neva 5, Duarte 7, Sanchez 5, Diaz 5, Montoro 3, Puertas 6, Azeez 5, Herrera 6, Machis 6, Soldado 5. Subs - Vadillo 5, Fernandez 6, Gonalons 6.

KEY MOMENTS

2’ GOAL! Real Madrid 1-0 Granada: It's an early goal for the home side and it's Benzema who has grabbed it! Bale played the cross into the middle with the outside of his foot and found the French striker in the middle. He then managed to squeeze the finish past Silva at the near post. It's the best possible start for Real Madrid.

17’ Should be two! Valverde really should have found the back of the net! Benzema's cross from the left side found the midfielder completely free in the middle, but his header was straight at Silva. Tame.

28’ CARVAJAL... denied! What a chance for the Real Madrid full back! Benzema and Kroos combined nicely to set Carvajal through on goal, but his effort is saved by the legs of Silva. Huge opportunity.

46’ GOAL! Real Madrid 2-0 Granada: Hazard is up and running for Real Madrid! The Belgian finally has his first goal for his new club! The ball bounced through to him somewhat fortunately, but he showed great composure to chip a finish over Silva who was off his line. Real Madrid have a 2-0 lead!

61’ GOAL! Real Madrid 3-0 Granada: There's the third goal for Real Madrid and that will surely be the points in the bag! Modric adds his name to the scoresheet, finding the back of the net with a stunning strike from distance! Make sure you see this one from the Croatian midfielder. Howitzer into the top corner!

69’ GOAL! Real Madrid 3-1 Granada: Granada have got one back and they have given themselves some hope of a comeback with just over 20 minutes left to play! Machis steps up and smashes his penalty into the left-hand corner of the net. Areola guessed the right way, but couldn't get there.

78’ GOAL! Real Madrid 3-2 Granada: Is this really happening? This game looked as good as over, but Granada have scored two goals in quick succession and are right back in this! The freekick came through the legs of several players in the middle and Duarte bundled it home at the back post!

92’ GOAL! Real Madrid 4-2 Granada: Real Madrid finally get the job done in stoppage time, but they have made hard work of this in the second half! Odriozola surged to the byline, cut the pass back and James guided a low finish back into the other corner of the net. Done and dusted.

KEY STATS

Eden Hazard scored his first competitive goal for Real Madrid since joining from Chelsea in the summer.

Karim Benzema has now scored six goals in his last seven La Liga appearances for Real Madrid.

10 of Luka Modric's 13 La Liga goals for Real Madrid have come from outside the box.

James Rodriguez scored his first goal for Real Madrid since May 2017.