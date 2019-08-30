The Paris Saint-Germain forward has been linked with a move to return to Barcelona and also a switch to rivals Real Madrid.

"I am looking forward to the end of the transfer market and we can all rest a bit and know how things sit," Valverde said in the press conference prior to Saturday's game at Osasuna.

"Regarding Neymar I have nothing to say. He is another team's player, we respect our rivals and we'll see what happens.

When asked how bored of the saga he was out of ten, the Barcelona coach replied: "about a nine and a half."

Valverde also said he expects Lionel Messi to return from his calf injury after the international break when his side host Valencia.