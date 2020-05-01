Kieran Trippier has been charged with misconduct by the FA in relation to alleged betting breaches in 2019.

The Atletico Madrid full-back is alleged to have breached rules E8(1)(a) and E8(1)(b) of the FA’s betting code of conduct in July 2019, with Sky reporting that the charge relates to Trippier's move from Tottenham to Atletico Madrid.

The England international has until May 18 to respond.

“Kieran Trippier has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of The FA’s Betting Rules, specifically in relation to Rule E8(1)(a)(ii) and Rule E8(1)(b), during the period of July 2019. He has until 18 May 2020 to provide a response,” read the statement on the FA’s website.



Trippier moved from Spurs to Atleti for a fee thought to be in the region of £25 million.

