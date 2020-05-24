Four Sevilla team-mates have apologised after posting picture of themselves attending a pool party during Spain's strict lockdown.

Spain has had one of the worst outbreaks of the novel coronavirus in Europe, officially recording almost 29,000 deaths, a figure overtaken by the United Kingdom and Italy in the continent.

Many stringent lockdown measures are in place across the country but Ever Banega, Luca Ocampos, Franco Vazquez and Luuk de Jong were all pictured with their partners and others on Instagram.

"I want to say sorry and to recognise that we made a mistake, which is detrimental to the image of the club," Ocampos said in his apology. "I want to apologise to the club, to my team-mates, the coaching staff and society in general."

Banega added: "It was a get-together for family and team-mates, but it wasn't correct. It won't happen again."

La Liga was cleared by the Spanish government to resume on the week beginning June 8.

