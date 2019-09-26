The former Ajax player left for Spain in the summer after being linked with Europe's top sides and Manchester United, before making the £68 million moe.

The 22-year-old Dutch international told El Periodico that Barcelona were his first choice, but there were reasons he would have considered a switch elsewhere.

"If it had not been Barca, I find it hard to say it now, it would have been PSG or City," De Jong told the paper.

De Jong denied that money would have motivated him to join either of the clubs: "It is not right to talk about [money].

Frenkie de Jong at his presentation as a Barcelona playerGetty Images

"Money was not my business. Money was never discussed in the meeting room with me. It was a matter for my agent.

"The most important thing was the way [Barcelona] played and how they saw me, what plans they had for me.

Instead, he claimed that it was about the role he would play in the side that had attracted him to join Barcelona

"When [Barcelona] told me they saw me playing here, that they thought about this and that, then they really convinced me.

"I talked with my family and my agent and we chose Barca. Then my agent came here to negotiate."