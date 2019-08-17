Getty Images

Gareth Bale starts for Real Madrid after failed summer exit

By Eurosport UK

1 hour agoUpdated 11 minutes ago

Gareth Bale is making a shock start for Real Madrid in their opening la Liga match of the season at Celta Vigo.

Bale has been at loggerheads with coach Zinedine Zidane throughout the summer with the French legend expressing his desire to sell the player.

The Welshman seemed set to move to Chinese Super League outfit Jiangsu Suning on a contract worth over a £1 million per week in July before the transfer was blocked by Real.

Bale, who has three years remaining on his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu, lines up alongside long-time strike partner Kerim Benzema and Brazilian Vinicus Junior in attack at the Balaidos.

