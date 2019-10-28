Bale signed for Real Madrid from Tottenham in 2013 for a then-world record fee of £85million and was an instant success, winning the Champions League in his very first season and going on to pick up the trophy three more times.

But the Wales international has become an increasingly troubled figure at the Bernabeu with repeated injuries and a lack of integration into the squad - who have nicknamed him "The Golfer" - sparking speculation linking him with a return to the Premier League or a lucrative move to China.

And in a story that hit the front page of Spanish newspaper Marca today, Bale is said to have told his employers he does not want statements released on his latest problem.

The 30-year-old appeared to suffer an injury while on international duty, hobbling through the closing minutes of Wales' 1-1 draw with a calf problem that manager Ryan Giggs tried to play down.

"Gareth's just got a bit of cramp towards the end," Giggs said.

"He didn't want to come off, though."

However, he has not played since that night, more than two weeks ago, and is still restricted to gym work at Real Madrid rather than full training.

Clubs in Spain traditionally release statements on their website explaining any and all injuries to players, although there are legal protections for those who want the information to remain confidential.

Bale is said to have asked his club not to release any information over concerns it could affect his future in football with a move away from the Spanish capital increasingly likely.

Manchester United have long been linked with a move for Bale but reports this week suggest that they could shy away from a bid over concerns that they could end up paying him more than £20million a year to lie on the treatment table.