Bale was widely expected to leave the Spanish capital after six years in the summer of 2019 but a move to China fell through, despite Zinedine Zidane publicly acknowledging that it might be best for the Welshman to move on.

He has since been repeatedly linked with a return to the Premier League, with former club Tottenham and Manchester United both mooted as destinations but Barnett insists that there is no need to seek a move.

"He's got another two-and-a-half years left on his contract, and he's fine. He will be there, everything will be fine," he said at an Association of Football Agents meeting in London.

"That's what I've always said. I've never deviated from that.

"Things could change but loans are ridiculous. Not many clubs can afford him anyway. He's happy, and hopefully, win a couple more things with them.

"He's one of the best players on earth, why would he go somewhere on loan? That's ridiculous."