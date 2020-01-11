Getty Images
Barcelona in talks for Xavi return - reports
Barcelona are in talks with Al-Sadd over the return of their former midfielder Xavi, according to reports.
Muhammad Ghulm Al Balushi, Al Sadd's Sporting director said: "There are negotiations between Xavi and Barcelona now and we wish him success where he goes."
Football website Goal reported the quotes from before the match between Al-Sadd and Al-Rayaan, in their Qatar Cup semi-final game.
Xavi is currently the manager of Al Sadd but has been linked with a return to Barcelona as pressure on current manager Ernesto Valverde mounts.
