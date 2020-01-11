Muhammad Ghulm Al Balushi, Al Sadd's Sporting director said: "There are negotiations between Xavi and Barcelona now and we wish him success where he goes."

Football website Goal reported the quotes from before the match between Al-Sadd and Al-Rayaan, in their Qatar Cup semi-final game.

Xavi is currently the manager of Al Sadd but has been linked with a return to Barcelona as pressure on current manager Ernesto Valverde mounts.

Video - Barca meet with Xavi as they close in on 'their Zidane' - Euro Papers 01:40

