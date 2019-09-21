Granada pulled off a shock 2-0 win over Barcelona to go top of La Liga as the Catalans were made to pay for a dismal performance.

Ernesto Valverde made the call to start Lionel Messi on the bench, with Ansu Fati also left out of the lineup after a series of games in the first team. Junior Firpo, however, was handed his La Liga debut for the Catalans.

It wasn’t be a happy debut, though, as Firpo was at fault for Granada’s opener after just two minutes, giving the ball away to Roberto Soldado who released Antonio Puertas to set up Ramon Azeez for a header at the back post.

Barca lacked energy and urgency, with Ansu and Messi introduced at the break to change things. But the duo made no real effect and Granada doubled their advantage when Alvaro Vidalla converted from 12 yards following a handball by substitute Arturo Vidal in the box.

Even with Messi on the pitch, the Catalans never looked like turning this match around and suffered a defeat which means they have now endured their first start to a La Liga season for 24 years.

Antoine Griezmann and Leo Messi (Barcelona)Getty Images

TALKING POINT

Is this the beginning of the end for Ernesto Valverde at Barcelona? Back-to-back title wins earned Valverde the right to dispel the negativity that engulfed the Camp Nou towards the end of last season. However, the early signs are that this negativity is still clouding things at Barcelona. The Catalans look sluggish, lacking in direction and low in motivation. Is it time for a change in the Camp Nou dugout? Was tonight the beginning of the end for Valverde at the club?

MAN OF THE MATCH

Antonio Puertas (Granada): He might not have got his name on the score sheet, but Puertas was the one who did the most damage to Barcelona. It was his run and deflected cross/shot that set the tone for Granada’s performance, battling with Gerard Pique to set up the opening goal after just two minutes. Forgot the likes of Luis Suarez and Messi, it was Puertas who shone brightest here.

PLAYER RATINGS

Granada: Silva 7, Neva 6, Duarte 6, Sanchez 7, Diaz 5, Montoro 6, Puertas 8, Azeez, Herrera 7, Machis 6, Soldado 6. Subs - Fernandez 6, Vadillo 7, Gonalons 5.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen 5, Lenglet 5, Pique 5, Firpo 4, Semedo 5, Roberto 4, de Jong 6, Rakitic 5, Griezmann 5, Perez 5. Subs - Vidal 4, Messi 6, Ansu 6.

KEY MOMENTS

2’ GOAL! Granada 1-0 Barcelona: What a start for the home side! It's a disaster for Firpo! He gave the ball away, then slipped, allowing Puertas to cross to the back post and Azeez was on hand to head home! Granada have a surprise lead in the opening two minutes of the match!

Azeez scores for Granada v BarcelonaGetty Images

45’ MESSI ON! Valverde has rung the changes at the break. With Barcelona in a bit of a hole, Ansu and Messi have been thrown on for the start of the second half. Will the duo make a difference? Valverde is counting on it.

56’ WAS THAT OVER THE LINE??? Ter Stegen fumbled a cross into the box, he scrambled to stop the ball from crossing the line. He was under pressure from Soldado. He appeals that it was over the line, but replays show that it wasn’t.

65’ PENALTY TO GRANADA! The referee looks at the VAR monitor and decides that it was a handball by Vidal in the box and Granada will have the chance to double their advantage from the spot!

66’ GOAL! Granada 2-0 Barcelona: The home side have doubled their advantage from the penalty spot! Vadillo stepped up to the 12-yard mark and he rolled the ball into the left hand corner of the Barcelona net with ter Stegen diving in the opposite direction. Barca are really up against it!

KEY STATS