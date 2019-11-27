The 20-year-old broke into the Benfica team last season, scoring 20 goals in all competitions and winning a €126 million move to the Spanish capital.

He finished ahead of Borussia Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho to win the award, which is organised by Italian newspaper Tuttosport. Another Bundesliga starlet, Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz, came third.

"Thanks to Tuttosport for the Golden Boy Award 2019, I am very proud," he said.

"It is the second time that a player from Atletico Madrid has won this award and I am happy.

"Thanks also to Benfica, in particular to coach Bruno Lage for all he has done for me and my family that is always close to me."

The Golden Boy award has been previously won by the likes of Lionel Messi, Wayne Rooney, Cesc Fabregas, Raheem Sterling and Kylian Mbappe.

Felix is the second Portuguese player to win it, following Renato Sanches in 2016.