Karim Benzema headed home a second half winner to give Real Madrid a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Sevilla to ease the pressure on Zinedine Zidane.

The 3-0 Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain during the week saw the Frenchman come in for heavy criticism, with his job speculated to be on the line, but this win at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan will quell his critics for the time being.

It took Real Madrid until the 64th minute to find the breakthrough, with Benzema looping a header into the back of the net from a cross by Dani Carvajal. That proved to be the decisive blow as Sevilla struggled to test Thibaut Courtois.

This was Julen Lopetegui’s first meeting against the club that sacked him last season and this defeat meant Sevilla passed up the opportunity to return to the top of La Liga. Real Madrid on the other hand went joint-top of the table with Athletic Club.

TALKING POINT - Will this halt the speculation around Zinedine Zidane?

So convinced were many of the Madrid press that Zidane would soon be sacked they had started to discuss who might replace the Frenchman in the Santiago Bernabeu dugout. Xabi Alonso and Jose Mourinho were both mentioned, but this result, the best result of Real Madrid’s season so far, goes against the grain of the narrative that was building. Will this be enough to halt the speculation?

MAN OF THE MATCH - Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

The French striker has so often proved to be Real Madrid’s saviour over the past year or so and once again he stood up to make a difference for his side here. Benzema’s goal clinched the three points for the visitors to Andalusia, but his attitude and work ethic set a tone for the whole team. There were also signs of a developing partnership between Benzema and Eden Hazard, who is still finding match sharpness.

PLAYER RATINGS

Sevilla - Vaclik 7, Navas 6, Carlos 5, Carrico 5, Reguilon 6, Fernando 5, Jordan 5, Banega 6, Ocampos 7, Vazquez 6, De Jong 4. Subs - Torres 6, Hernandez 5, Nolito 5.

Real Madrid - Courtois 5, Carvajal 8, Ramos 6, Varane 6, Mendy 5, Casemiro 7, Kroos 7, James 7, Bale 5, Benzema 8, Hazard 7. Subs - Vazquez, Valverde 5.

KEY MOMENTS

34’ Big chance for Hazard! That was the opportunity Real Madrid had been waiting for! They won the ball in the centre of the pitch, Benzema played through Hazard, but Vaclik makes the save at his near post!

38’ Carvajal denied! The Real Madrid right back was played clean through on goal, he attempted a low right-footed shot from inside the box, but Vaclik stuck out a leg to keep Sevilla level! That was a big chance.

64’ GOAL! Sevilla 0-1 Real Madrid: There's the breakthrough and Benzema has given Real Madrid the lead! That's his fifth goal of the season! Carvajal got to the byline, he lifted a cross up for the French striker and he heads into the back of the net while pacing backwards. Benzema the main man once again!

71’ Just wide! That looked like it might just be heading into the back of the net! Between Varane and de Jong, the freekick into the box was flicked on and bounced inches wide of the far post.

86’ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO... NO! Just for a moment it seemed that Sevilla had grabbed a late equaliser. But Hernandez was offside as he prodded home a Nolito shot. That was the correct call.

KEY STATS

Karim Benzema has scored more headed goals (nine) than any other player in Europe’s top five leagues in 2019.

Sevilla have suffered their first La Liga defeat of the season.

Thibaut Courtois kept his first clean sheet in 15 games in all competitions for Real Madrid.