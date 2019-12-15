Karim Benzema rescued a point for Real Madrid with an equaliser against Valencia in the fifth minute of stoppage time as they missed the chance to go top of La Liga ahead of next week’s Clasico.

Barcelona’s away draw to Real Sociedad on Saturday gave Zinedine Zidane’s side the opportunity to go two points clear of their rivals ahead of Wednesday’s clash at Camp Nou, but that was an opportunity they spurned after a dramatic encounter.

Valencia took the lead with 12 minutes to go when Carlos Soler slammed home a finish after good work down the right side by Rodrigo and Daniel Wass. And the hosts had the chance to secure the win in stoppage time only for Thibaut Courtois to deny Manu Vallejo.

Luka Jovic had a goal chalked off for being offside, but Valencia still couldn’t hold on as Courtois came up for a last gasp corner, forced Jaume Domenech into a save. The rebound fell to Karim Benzema who smashed into the roof of the net meaning Barcelona and Real Madrid are tied on 35 points ahead of the first Clasico of the season.

TALKING POINT - This weekend underline the fragility of La Liga’s top two

Next week’s Clasico at Camp Nou will be a landmark moment in this season’s title race at the top of La Liga. While Barcelona and Real Madrid have enjoyed great periods of success in recent years, these are two teams who have endured difficult starts to the season. This weekend was an illustration of this, with Barca dropping points away to Real Sociedad and Real Madrid lucky to come away from Mestalla with a draw.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Dani Parejo (Valencia)

He is one of the most naturally talented players in La Liga and this was a demonstration of all that makes Dani Parejo so brilliant. He controlled things for Valencia through the middle in the second half. Real Madrid could barely get close to the 30-year-old as he linked up play around the centre of the pitch and into the final third. This should have been a match-winning display and would have been were it not for the late heroics of Benzema.

PLAYER RATINGS

Valencia - Domenech 7, Garay 5, Gabriel 6, Costa 6, Gaya 8, Soler 7, Wass 6, Parejo 8, Torres 7, Coquelin 6, Rodrigo 6. Subs - Kondogbia 4, Vallejo 6, Diakhaby 3.

Real Madrid - Courtois 7, Carvajal 6, Nacho 6, Varane 6, Ramos 6, Valverde 5, Isco 5, Modric 6, Kroos 6, Benzema 7, Rodrygo 5. Subs - Bale 5, Jovic 6, Vinicius 5.

KEY MOMENTS

7’ Valverde with the shot! That was a ferocious strike from the young midfielder, but Domenech gets down to make the diving save and push the ball away from goal. That was a good stop from the keeper.

12’ KROOS... saved! It's another low drive from outside the penalty area for Domenech to deal with and he does so once again. The Valencia goalkeeper gets down well to push the ball away.

46’ Torres was in behind! That's the best chance either side have had so far! Rodrigo plays through Torres, Courtois comes off his line quickly and it's the Real Madrid goalkeeper who comes out on top. That was a real opportunity.

78’ GOAL! Valencia 1-0 Real Madrid: Valencia have taken the lead with just 12 minutes left to play! Rodrigo played the pass into Wass, he takes his time and picks out Soler who was completely unmarked eight yards out and he slams the finish into the back of the Real Madrid net!

93’ Almost a second! That could, and perhaps should, have been the second goal to secure the win for Valencia! Nacho's back-pass was pounced upon by Vallejo, but Courtois makes the save to deny him!

94’ EQUALISER... NO! It's been ruled out! Benzema played a cross into the box, Ramos flicked it on and Jovic finished into the net, but the Serbian striker was clearly offside when the flick on was made.

95’ GOAL! Valencia 1-1 Real Madrid: INCREDIBLE! It's a late, late equaliser for Real Madrid! What drama at the end of this match! Courtois was up for the corner kick, he won the header and forced Domenech into the save and then Benzema was on hand to slam a finish high into the net!

KEY STATS

Thibaut Courtois is only the second goalkeeper to produce a shot on target in La Liga this season after Leganes’ Juan Soriano against Levante.

Federico Valverde made seven recoveries in the first half against Valencia, more than any other player.