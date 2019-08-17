Real Madrid started their La Liga season in style, claiming a 3-1 away win over Celta Vigo despite being reduced to 10 men following the dismissal of Luka Modric.

Injuries to Marco Asensio and Eden Hazard forced Zinedine Zidane into handing Gareth Bale a starting spot just weeks after his Real Madrid career looked all but over. The Welshman took that opportunity and turned in a strong performance, setting up the opener for Karim Benzema after just 12 minutes.

Celta Vigo grew into the contest and had an equaliser ruled out at the end of the first for a marginal offside call, made after a VAR review. They carried this momentum into the second half. Indeed, an equaliser appeared only a matter of time after Modric was controversially sent off for treading on the ankle of Denis Suarez.

However, it was Real Madrid who upped their game after the red card, with Toni Kroos thundering home a stunning strike off the underside of the crossbar from distance before Lucas Vazquez added a third for the away side.

Debutant Iker Losada grabbed a consolation goal for the hosts, but the damage was already done. Real Madrid got their season off to a winning start less than 24 hours after rivals Barcelona starters theirs with a loss away to Athletic Club.

TALKING POINT - Was this the start of Gareth Bale’s Real Madrid redemption?

Injuries to Asensio and Hazard forced Zidane’s hand in picking Bale for Real Madrid’s La Liga opener, but the Welsh winger took the opportunity with both hands. He was their Plan A, Plan B and Plan C. Bale was the one his teammates looked to almost every time they got the ball and produced the opener for Karim Benzema with an exceptional piece of skill and cross. So was this the start of his route to redemption after being frozen out earlier this summer?

MAN OF THE MATCH - Marcelo (Real Madrid)

There were a number of standout performers for Real Madrid, with Bale and Benzema impressing, but Marcelo shone brightest for the away side in this win. The Brazilian’s career at the club was in question at the end of last season, with Ferland Mendy signed as his successor, but this was a demonstration of what Marcelo brings to the table. He had a hand in all three Real Madrid goals.

PLAYER RATINGS

Celta Vigo - Blanco 6, Vazquez 6, Araujo 5, Costas 5, Olaza 5, Lobotka 7, Beltran 5, Mendez 6, Suarez 8, Fernandez 7, Aspas 7. Subs - Sisto 5, Cheikh 5, Losada 7.

Real Madrid - Courtois 8, Odriozola 5, Ramos 5, Varane 6, Marcelo 8, Casemiro 6, Kroos 7, Modric 5, Bale 8, Vinicius 5, Benzema 8. Subs - Isco 5, Vazquez 6, Jovic 5.

KEY MOMENTS

12’ GOAL! Celta Vigo 0-1 Real Madrid: It's an opener and it's Benzema who grabs it for Real Madrid! Bale twisted and turned down the left side and played a wonderful low cross for Benzema to finish on the slide! Real Madrid have the early lead on opening weekend at Balaidos!

37’ Good shot, good save! Modric used the run of Benzema to create space for the shot just inside the box, but Blanco got down well to make the diving save and deny the Croatian midfielder!

44’ Chance for Bale! The Real Madrid number 11 is played in between, the angle was tight for him, but he still managed to get the shot away. Blanco makes the diving save to deny him!

45’ GOAL! Celta Vigo 1-1 Real Madrid: Disaster for Real Madrid! Denis presses the ball, with Aspas winning it back from Odriozola and then manages to poke a pass through to Brais as he was falling to the ground and he prodded the finish past Courtois. We are level again!

46’ GOAL CHALKED OFF! The officials have a look at the equaliser and have decided that Aspas was offside when Denis won it back from Odriozola. Tell you what, that was not conclusive! Very, very close!

48’ Courtois denies Aspas! The Celta Vigo forward spun in behind and was found by the pass. The Real Madrid goalkeeper came out quickly to smother the shot from Aspas, though.

56’ VAR REVIEW! Hold on a minute here. The officials are looking at that challenge from Modric on Denis. Could they even award a red card here? There is a break in the play.

57’ SENT OFF! Modric has been sent off for a nasty challenge on Denis. Was that enough for a red card? The referee went over to the VAR monitor and believes it was a red card offence. That's controversial.

62’ GOAL! Celta Vigo 0-2 Real Madrid: What a sensational goal! Kroos takes aim from about 25 to 30 yards out and smashes a drive in off the underside of the Celta Vigo crossbar! That is a goal of the season contender on the opening weekend of the Spanish season! What a strike! Incredible.

80’ GOAL! Celta Vigo 0-3 Real Madrid: And that will surely be the points in the bag for Real Madrid! That was a quality move from the away side. Marcelo played the pass into Benzema, who turned and set up Vazquez and the substitute made no mistake in firing a finish past Blanco! Good goal.

91’ GOAL! Celta Vigo 1-3 Real Madrid: It's a debut goal for Losada! Courtois' positioning was somewhat suspect there. He looked to have the angle covered, but Losada managed to find the far corner of the net with a low strike across goal. Celta Vigo have a consolation goal.

KEY STATS

Luka Madrid was shown a straight red card for the first time in his 16-year professional career.

Gareth Bale has been directly involved in eight goals (six scored, two assists) in his nine La Liga appearances against Celta Vigo.

Karim Benzema registered a 95% pass accuracy over 90 minutes.