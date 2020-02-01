Karim Benzema struck a second half winner for Real Madrid as they opened up a six-point lead at the top of La Liga, piling yet more misery on Atletico Madrid with a 1-0 victory.

Zinedine Zidane changed his system in order to match Diego Simeone’s visitors to the Santiago Bernabeu, starting Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Ernesto Valverde in midfield. However, this only played in Atleti’s hands as they enjoyed the best chances of the first half, striking the woodwork through Angel Correa.

The introduction of Vinicius Junior and Lucas Vazquez at the break changed the dynamic, though, as Real Madrid found width and drive in the final third. The breakthrough came just before the hour mark as Benzema slammed home a finish from a Ferland Mendy cross.

With Diego Costa, Joao Felix, Koke and Kieran Trippier all injured, with Alvaro Morata also coming off with a knock, Simeone had few options on the bench to change the game as Atleti resigned to defeat. This result opens up a six-point gap at the top of La Liga, with Barcelona hosting Levante on Sunday evening.

TALKING POINT - This Derbi illustrated how these two rivals are heading in opposite directions

While Real Madrid have lost just once in 22 La Liga games this season, Atletico Madrid are without a win in their last five matches in all competitions and now face a fight to finish in La Liga’s top four. Indeed, Simeone’s side could finish the weekend as low as seventh in the table. These two rivals are heading in opposition directions at the moment. This Derbi was an illustration of that.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid)

If ever there were any doubts over Mendy’s position as Real Madrid’s best left back, this performance laid them to rest. The Frenchman has really flourished over the last few weeks and has become an integral figure for the Santiago Bernabeu side, contributing the assist that led to Benzema’s match winner. Mendy was signed to be Marcelo’s successor and that succession now appears to have taken place.

PLAYER RATINGS

Real Madrid - Courtois 6, Carvajal 5, Ramos 7, Varane 6, Mendy 8, Kroos 5, Modric 7, Valverde 8, Casemiro 6, Isco 5, Benzema 7. Subs - Vinicius 7, Vazquez 6.

Atletico Madrid - Oblak 6, Vrsaljko 5, Savic 6, Felipe 7, Lodi 5, Llorente 5, Thomas 6, Saul 7, Vitolo 5, Correa 5, Morata 7. Subs - Lemar 5, Carrasco 6, Camello 4.

KEY MOMENTS

13’ Chance for Ramos! That's the first real sight of goal for either side. Kroos played a wonderful one-two with Carvajal, he had space to pick out Ramos, but the defender completely scuffs his shot from 12 yards out.

25’ Off the post! That's the closest we have come to an opener! Morata barged his way into the Real Madrid box, with Correa taking over. He got the shot away, but strikes the outside of the near post!

45' Double change! Zidane has rung the changes for the start of the second half. Vinicius and Vazquez are coming on for Real Madrid. Will that help change the game for the home side? They desperately lacked width in the first half.

56’ GOAL! Real Madrid 1-0 Atletico Madrid: The breakthrough! Real Madrid have taken the lead in the Derbi and it's Benzema! Mendy burst into the box and crosses into the middle for the French striker who took it first time and slammed a finish past Oblak and into the back of the net!

KEY STATS

Ferland Mendy made his first assist in 18 appearances for Real Madrid since signing from Lyon in the summer.

Luka Modric completed 100% of his 30 passes made in the first half for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid beat Atletico Madrid in a La Liga match at the Santiago Bernabeu for the first time since December 2012.

Atletico Madrid have now scored just once and no wins in their last five games in all competitions.