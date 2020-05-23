Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique, Lionel Messi and Arturo Vidal of FC Barcelona work during a training session at Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper on May 19, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has confirmed that La Liga will be able to resume from June 8.

Like the rest of the world Spanish football has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the Bundesliga restarted last weekend, and teams in Spain have returned to training.

Speaking on Saturday, Sanchez confirmed that La Liga matches could resume from June 8.

“La Liga can begin again from June 8. The ball will roll with all the necessary health and safety conditions in place.”

The more likely return date will be the Friday night (12th) or weekend (13th/14th) following June 8.

La Liga president Javier Tebas had previously earmarked the 12th as a return date for matches to take place behind closed doors, with fixtures spread out over the course of a week to ensure there is action every day.

Spain is among the countries in Europe hit worst by the virus, reporting over 28,000 deaths. Its approach to lifting lockdown has been regional, with Madrid set to follow the rest of the country on May 25.

While Ligue 1, the Eredivisie and Belgium's Pro League have all been cancelled for the rest of the season, La Liga, the Premier League and Serie A have always maintained their intention to pick up their campaigns when it is safe to do so.

