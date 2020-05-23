Football
Liga

La Liga can return from June 8 - Spanish PM

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique, Lionel Messi and Arturo Vidal of FC Barcelona work during a training session at Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper on May 19, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain.

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
3 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has confirmed that La Liga will be able to resume from June 8.

Like the rest of the world Spanish football has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Liga

La Liga to use video analysis if player tests positive for coronavirus

19/05/2020 AT 21:54
  • Former Spurs boss Pochettino open to Premier League return
  • Premier League confident about June restart
  • Kante prepared to miss rest of season due to COVID-19 concerns - reports

However, the Bundesliga restarted last weekend, and teams in Spain have returned to training.

Speaking on Saturday, Sanchez confirmed that La Liga matches could resume from June 8.

“La Liga can begin again from June 8. The ball will roll with all the necessary health and safety conditions in place.”

The more likely return date will be the Friday night (12th) or weekend (13th/14th) following June 8.

La Liga president Javier Tebas had previously earmarked the 12th as a return date for matches to take place behind closed doors, with fixtures spread out over the course of a week to ensure there is action every day.

Spain is among the countries in Europe hit worst by the virus, reporting over 28,000 deaths. Its approach to lifting lockdown has been regional, with Madrid set to follow the rest of the country on May 25.

While Ligue 1, the Eredivisie and Belgium's Pro League have all been cancelled for the rest of the season, La Liga, the Premier League and Serie A have always maintained their intention to pick up their campaigns when it is safe to do so.

Liga

Villarreal and Getafe deny match-fixing

15/05/2020 AT 18:19
Liga

La Liga chief predicts lower salaries for players and fewer transfers

12/05/2020 AT 15:10
Related Topics
FootballLiga
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Czech top tier set to resume after two-month coronavirus break

20 MINUTES AGO
Football

Portugal offers feast of summer football with matches almost daily

AN HOUR AGO
Football

La Liga season can resume from June 8 - PM Sanchez

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Gianluigi Buffon v Peter Schmeichel - Vote for the greatest goalkeeper ever

3 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Pjanic turns down Chelsea in order to seal 'dream' move - Euro Papers

00:01:26
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

00:01:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

‘It's like a nightclub!’ - Tuchel on Neymar

00:00:50
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

‘Worried’ PSG set to move for Haaland this summer – Euro Papers

00:01:16
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Pjanic turns down Chelsea in order to seal 'dream' move - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 10:54
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Toni Nadal explains what makes Rafa's forehand so unique and special

YESTERDAY AT 09:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

21/05/2020 AT 10:27
Play Icon
World Cup

Sterling axed? England ‘let slip starting XI for Panama’ as notes snapped

21/06/2018 AT 10:10
Premier League

Premier League is world's richest league, but poverty of the football cannot be disguised

12/08/2017 AT 06:38
World Championships

Taylor leaps to third triple jump world title

10/08/2017 AT 21:00
Play Icon
Football

‘It's like a nightclub!’ - Tuchel on Neymar

21/05/2020 AT 08:23
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: The secrets to stringing Rafa's rackets

20/05/2020 AT 15:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
Germany Rally

Latvala: Lappi not ready for World Championship title

10/08/2017 AT 10:16
WTA Toronto

Konta suffers shock defeat in Rogers Cup second round

10/08/2017 AT 05:54
ATP World Tour Finals

Federer eases past Wawrinka to reach final

21/11/2015 AT 20:34
View more

What's On (3)

Previous articleLa Liga to use video analysis if player tests positive for coronavirus
Next articleSPANISH SOCCER CAN RETURN TO ACTION FROM JUNE 8 AFTER CORONAVIRUS DISRUPTION - PRIME MINISTER PEDRO