Football
Liga

La Liga chief confirms start date for 2020-21 season

Toni Kroos of Real Madrid competes for the ball with Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on March 01, 2020 in Madrid, Spain

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

The next La Liga season will begin on September 12 if the organisers' bid to complete the current campaign after a three-month pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic goes to plan, president Javier Tebas has said.

Having received government approval last weekend, La Liga is set to start up again on June 11 and finish on July 19.

All matches will be played without spectators although fixtures are yet to be officially confirmed.

"The important thing will be when the season finishes although we'll only be able to congratulate ourselves when we start the following season," Tebas said on Friday in an online forum organised by Spanish newspaper Marca.

"God willing that day will be September 12 and hopefully we'll be able to say we have overcome this most difficult period but at least we will be better prepared."

Tebas has led the campaign to get the season back on track since it was postponed on March 12, warning that clubs could lose up to one billion euros.

