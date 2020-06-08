La Liga is back on Thursday, and it’s a two-horse race at the top, but will Barcelona or Real Madrid prevail?

There are 11 matchdays remaining, and just two points separate leaders Barca from their old rivals Real.

Liga Stop the excuses, something has gone terribly wrong at Barcelona 2 HOURS AGO

So where could the title be won and lost? We look at five crucial fixtures…

Real Madrid v Valencia – June 18

The first round of fixtures back sees Real host Eibar and Barca head to Mallorca, with both opponents fighting for survival.

The first truly testing fixture for either title-chasers comes in the form of Real Madrid vs Valencia on June 18.

Valenica are currently seventh, but are just five points behind third-placed Sevilla, meaning a Champions League place is very much in their reach.

This match-up ended in a 1-1 draw in December, and this time around Valencia will be targeting their first league win at the Bernabeu since 2008 – this time behind closed doors.

Modric - Valencia-Real Madrid - Spanish Super Cup 2020 - Getty Images Image credit: Getty Images

Real Sociedad v Real Madrid – June 21

Sociedad appeared to be mounting a title challenge earlier in the season, and though they have since dropped off the pace, their form before the postponement will give them confidence when hosting Real Madrid later this month.

A 1-0 defeat at Barcelona in March is Sociedad’s only loss in their last eight matches, while they also ran out 4-3 winners at Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey back in February.

Martin Odegaard scored against Real Madrid on that occasion, and the midfielder will be out to show his parent club what he’s all about once more on June 21.

Odegaard scored against Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey Image credit: Getty Images

Sevilla v Barcelona – June 21

On the same day Madrid head to Sociedad, Barcelona will travel down to face Sevilla on what could be the most pivotal weekend of the title race.

This fixture was a doddle for Barcelona last year as a stunning Lionel Messi hat-trick handed them all three points, but under Julen Lopetegui Sevilla are now flying higher in third.

Will home advantage count for much when matches are played behind closed doors? This weekend will likely answer that question.

Play Icon WATCH Revealed: Man Utd's move for Ansu Fati - Euro Papers 00:01:53

Barcelona v Atletico Madrid – July 1*

With no Clasico in the remaining fixtures, this is arguably the standout match as an Atletico side scrapping for a Champions League spot head to Barca in Gameweek 33.

These meetings are rarely thrillers, but rather fraught with tension, while Antoine Griezmann’s presence will add extra spice as he faces his old club at his new digs.

Atletico have not won at Barca in the league since 2006, although they hold fond memories from the 1-1 draw there in 2014 which handed them the title.

Barcelona-Atlético Image credit: Getty Images

Real Madrid v Villarreal – July 15*

Real Madrid’s penultimate league fixture, coming around the same time Barca host Osasuna.

The league could be decided one way or another by then, but if not then it is Real’s match against Villarreal which could have the final say.

Villarreal will have welcomed the postponement more than most, having lost their previous three games, and they will be looking to reignite their Champions League hopes in the recent weeks.

Should Villarreal return to form, then they could have a lot riding on this match at Real, meaning they will pose as difficult challengers at a time when Real are looking for sides to roll over while dreaming of their end-of-season break.

*Dates subject to change

Transfers Messi’s Barcelona exit clause expires – report 01/06/2020 AT 19:04