Starting with Real Madrid's game against Eibar on Friday, matches will be played in empty stadiums.

Two derbies - Valencia-Levante and Sevilla-Real Betis - are among the matches fans won't be able to attend this weekend.

The news comes hot on the heels of Barcelona confirming that their Champions League game with Napoli next week will be closed to spectators.

Similar restrictions are already in place in France, where no more than 1,000 people can be at games, while Italy yesterday put Serie A on hold as all sporting events in the country are suspended.

Matches in Spain's second tier are also set to go ahead behind closed doors.

Spain has more than 1,200 confirmed cases and 31 people have dies. Universities and schools are set to shut for two weeks tomorrow as part of measures designed to curb the spread of the virus.