Several Catalan leaders were given jail sentences for on Monday for organising an independence referendum in 2017, which the Spanish central government proclaimed to be illegal.

There have since been widespread demonstrations, with fires started and protestors storming government officers in Barcelona. A demonstration had been planned in the city of Barcelona on the day of the game and La Liga are looking to avoid security being compromised and the match being politicised.

"We have requested to the Spanish FA to meet and change the location of El Clasico to Madrid because of exceptional circumstances beyond our control," a statement read.

Barcelona have long been associated with Catalan independence, with the colours of the Senyera, the Catalan flag, featuring prominently in the club's crest. Meanwhile, several current and former players have expressed their support for succession, most notably Gerard Pique and Pep Guardiola. Barca had released a statement in support of the jailed pro-independence leaders.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are associated with the other end of the Spanish political spectrum, with the dictator Franco seeking to align himself with the club during their successful spell in European football in the 1950s. During the Spanish civil war, Francoist troops arrested Barcelona president Josep Sunyol.