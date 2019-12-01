A fabulous late goal from Lionel Messi snatched a 1-0 victory for Barcelona away at Atletico Madrid on Sunday evening.

The game, a critical one for Atletico if they wanted to stay in the title race, was cagey for most of the evening.

However in the dying minutes Messi picked up the ball, played a one-two with Luis Suarez, and curled it beautifully into the corner from outside the box.

The result puts Barcelona back on top of La Liga, ahead of Real Madrid ahead of the Clasico later in the month.

Atletico are now six off the leaders.