Jose Luis Morales struck a sensational late winner as Real Madrid lost 1-0 away to Levante and their lead at the top of La Liga ahead of next week’s Clasico clash with Barcelona.

Zinedine Zidane’s side were also made to count the cost of another injury to Eden Hazard, with the Belgian withdrawn in the second half with yet another knock just as he was starting to find fitness and sharpness following a a return to first team action.

There was nothing between the sides until the 79th minute when Morales latched on to a ball over the top of the Real Madrid defence and lashed home a finish from a tight angle. The strike was ferocious, but questions will be asked over Thibaut Courtois’ goalkeeping.

The defeat means Real Madrid will head into the Clasico two points behind Barcelona having taken just one point from their last two La Liga fixtures. It also disrupts the momentum of Zidane’s side ahead of next week’s Champions League last 16 tie with Manchester City.

TALKING POINT - Is Eden Hazard set for yet another spell on the sidelines?

This was only Hazard’s second start after returning from an injury which saw him miss three months of action. The Belgian, who has yet to get going since signing for Real Madrid from Chelsea in the summer, could now be set for another spell on the sidelines, coming off in the second half with another injury knock. His body language on the bench suggests the news won’t be what Zidane wants to hear especially ahead of big games against Man City and Barcelona.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Sergio Postigo (Levante)

Morales’ face will be the one on the front pages of the Spanish sports dailies tomorrow, and with good reason. However, Sergio Postigo was just as central to Levante’s win. The 31-year-old defender was immense at the back, particularly in the final 10 minutes as Real Madrid pressed hard for an equaliser to snatch something from the game. There was no way past him.

PLAYER RATINGS

Levante - Aitor 8, Miramon 6, Postigo 9, Bruno 7, Tono 8, Campana 7, Vukcevic 6, Bardhi 7, Morales 8, Mayoral 6, Roger 6. Subs - Leon 5, Melero 5, Martinez 5.

Real Madrid - Courtois 4, Carvajal 5, Varane 7, Ramos 6, Marcelo 5, Casemiro 5, Kroos 5, Modric 7, Isco 6, Hazard 5, Benzema 5. Subs - Vazquez 5, Valverde 5, Vinicius 5.

KEY MOMENTS

13’ What a chance for Benzema! That perhaps should have been the opening goal! Benzema tried to side-foot an effort inside the far post, but the Frenchman's shot was far too close to Aitor in the Levante goal!

18’ CASEMIRO... just wide! Another glorious opportunity for Real Madrid to find the back of the net with Aitor punching a ball high into the air. Casemiro heads wide with the goalkeeper AWOL.

54’ Hazard was through on goal! What an opportunity for the Real Madrid number seven! The pass was played over the top for Hazard, he was clean through, but he scuffed his shot and the save was made. He never looked comfortable.

61’ He should have passed! What a chance on the break! Roger had a teammate completely free to his left, but decided to take the shot on himself from distance. Oh dear. He apologies to Bardhi.

66’ Hazard injury? Hazard looks to be limping which is not good news for Real Madrid. Of course, the Belgian has only just returned from a lengthy spell on the sidelines. He might have to come off here. Indeed, Vinicius comes on for him.

79’ GOAL! Levante 1-0 Real Madrid: What a sensational finish! That is a Goal of the Season contender! Morales has given Levante the lead and in some style! Morales was played in down the left channel, the angle was narrow, but he lashes a strike into the back of the net! What a strike! Wow!

KEY STATS

This was Real Madrid’s first La Liga defeat in 15 games, since the defeat to Real Mallorca on October 19.

Before scoring against Real Madrid Jose Luis Morales had gone 21 games without finding the back of the net.

Real Madrid recorded 12 total shots in the first half, more than any other single half in any away game they have played in all competitions this season.