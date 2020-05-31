Football
Liga

Messi: Football will 'never be the same again'

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona

Image credit: Getty Images

ByPete Hall
3 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Lionel Messi believes that football will "never be the same again" as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, as he gets used to a different way of training.

Messi and his Barcelona team-mates will return to full contact training on Monday. Up until now, training has been in two groups of up to 14 players.

With La Liga scheduled to return on June 11, behind closed doors, Messi feels the effects of the coronavirus pandemic are not just short term ones, insisting life will be different from this moment forward.

Liga

La Liga chief confirms start date for 2020-21 season

29/05/2020 AT 09:49
  • La Liga clubs can return to full training from Monday
  • La Liga chief confirms start date for 2020-21 season
Play Icon
WATCH

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

00:01:05

"I think there were a lot of negative things in this crisis, but there can be nothing worse than losing the people you love the most, that creates enormous frustration for me and seems to me the most unfair thing of all," Messi told El Pais.

"Most of us are left with doubts about what the world is going to be like after everything that has happened. Beyond the confinement and the situation that took us by surprise, many people had a really hard time because this situation affected them in some way, as it happened with all those who lost their family and friends and could not even see them.

Football, like life in general, I think will never be the same.

"The return to training, competitions and what was previously done in a normal way, now will have to be started again, but progressively. It will be a strange situation for us and for anyone who has to change their usual working dynamics."

Liga

Diego Simeone - loyalty without reward?

28/05/2020 AT 12:09
Liga

Atletico's Felix hurts knee in training

25/05/2020 AT 14:05
Related Topics
FootballLiga
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Thuram, Plea dazzle in Gladbach rout of Union

8 MINUTES AGO
Bundesliga

Gladbach's Thuram takes a knee after goal against Union Berlin

AN HOUR AGO
Football

The Final: Ajax 1972 v Manchester United 1999 - Vote for the greatest European champions ever

AN HOUR AGO
Bundesliga

Marcus Thuram makes statement as Gladbach put four past Union Berlin

AN HOUR AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

00:01:05
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Highlights: Bayern Munich go 10 points clear with Fortuna Dusseldorf thrashing

00:01:38
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Hansi Flick after Dusseldorf drubbing: They should have made our lives difficult

00:00:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Inter insert anti-Juve clause as PSG agree €60m Icardi fee – Euro Papers

00:01:24
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

3 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Froome - 'Finestre felt my real personality coming out, I rose to the occasion'

28/05/2020 AT 15:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

28/05/2020 AT 15:14
Play Icon
Liga

Griezmann and Roberto goals earn Barcelona win over Getafe

15/02/2020 AT 15:04
Formula 1

Hamilton quickest before heavy rain

25/08/2017 AT 14:11
Wimbledon

Order of play, Day 10: Venus and Konta set to battle, Rybarikova goes for glory

12/07/2017 AT 19:00
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage as Chris Froome and Simon Yates climb the Colle delle Finestre

28/05/2020 AT 15:11
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Nadal facepalms after missing an easy smash

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Championship

Monk quits as Leeds boss

25/05/2017 AT 12:52
Masters Tournament

McIlroy out with Rahm and Tanihara in quest for career Grand Slam

04/04/2017 AT 18:01
Motorcycling

Rabat undergoes surgery after testing crash

02/02/2017 AT 15:49
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleLa Liga chief confirms start date for 2020-21 season
Next articleAjax's Total Footballers beat United's treble-winners to be crowned greatest European champions