Barcelona opened up a three-point gap at the top of La Liga with a 4-1 win over Alaves which saw Lionel Messi score his 50th goal of 2019.

Ernesto Valverde handed starts to Carles Alena and Arturo Vidal after an insipid performance in El Clasico during the week and the changes had the desired effect as Barcelona turned in a display of greater intensity.

Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring after 18 minutes, guiding a right-footed finish into the bottom corner of the net after being set up by Luis Suarez, before Vidal lashed home a finish from a tight angle to make it 2-0 on the stroke of half time.

Alaves mounted an unexpected fightback in the second half, halving the deficit through a Pere Pons header before creating a number of opportunities which could have seen them draw level as Barcelona lost their grip.

But Messi netted a stunning strike from distance, surrounded by no fewer than four opposition players, before Suarez was given the chance to score from the spot after a VAR review showed a handball from Ximo Navarro. In the end, it was an emphatic victory for Barca who are now clear at the top of the table until Real Madrid’s game against Athletic Club on Sunday.

TALKING POINT

Antoine Griezmann has finally found his role in this Barcelona team. There have been recent signs that Griezmann is finally starting to find his place at the Camp Nou and this was arguably his best performance for Barcelona in terms of synchronisation with his teammates, Messi in particular. The pair linked up throughout the match and hinted at a growing understanding between Barca’s front three. Griezmann gives the Catalans some vertical thrust. Valverde is now harnessing that.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Arturo Vidal (Barcelona): Griezmann, Messi and Suarez all shone for the Catalans, with the latter notching three assists and scoring himself. But the difference between this performance and the one turned in against Real Madrid mid-week was Vidal. The Chilean gives Barca something different from midfield, making late runs to support his attacking teammates. Alaves couldn’t cope with him as he found pockets of space around the edge of the box.

Arturo Vidal of FC BarcelonaGetty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Barcelona: Ter Stegen 5, Roberto 5, Pique 6, Umtiti 5, Alba 6, Alena 7, Busquets 6, Vidal 8, Messi 8, Suarez 8, Griezmann 8. Subs: Perez 4, de Jong 4, Semedo 3.

Alaves: Pacheco 6, Martin 6, Ximo 5, Ely 5, Duarte 7, Pons 7, Garcia 5, Vidal 6, Munoz 6, Wakaso 6, Perez 6. Subs: Burke 5, Joselu 5, Rioja 5.

KEY MOMENTS

12’ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO... NO! Busquets plays a wonderful long pass over the top for Messi, his touch was exceptional and finishes into the back of the net, but it's called back for offside.

18’ GOAL! Barcelona 1-0 Alaves (Griezmann). There's the opening goal and it had been coming! It's Griezmann who has broken the deadlock! Suarez found the Frenchman 12 yards out from goal and he made no mistake in guiding a right-footed finish into the bottom right-hand corner of the Alaves net.

38’ SO CLOSE TO A SECOND! That would have been a stunning second goal by Barcelona with Messi set up by a back-heel from Griezmann, but the ball dribbles right across the line and wide of the far post!

45’ GOAL! Barcelona 2-0 Alaves (Vidal). Right on the stroke of half time, Barcelona double their advantage! Messi played the pass to Suarez on the edge of the box with Vidal then set up for the strike and the Chilean midfielder smashed a driven finish past Pacheco and into the far corner of the Alaves net!

51’ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO... NO! That's the second goal Barcelona have had chalked off for offside. Griezmann put the ball in the back of the net, but play is called back by the officials.

56’ GOAL! Barcelona 2-1 Alaves (Pons). The visitors are back in this game! Duarte beat Roberto down the left side and swung an excellent cross into the box and Pons came steaming into the box to power a bullet header past Ter Stegen! The Barcelona goalkeeper didn't even move! What a header!

58’ WHAT A MIX UP! That was very nearly a disaster at the back for Barcelona! Roberto's back pass was a bad one, Ter Stegen came out and made a hash of the clearance, but Perez couldn't squeeze it in from distance.

62’ BOUNCES JUST WIDE! That must have been just INCHES away from finding the back of the net with Duarte getting on the end of a corner kick, but his header bounces just past the post. Ter Stegen wasn't sure about that.

69’ GOAL! Barcelona 3-1 Alaves (Messi). It's that man again! He has saved Barcelona and has scored the goal that surely seals the points in the bag for his side! Messi! Messi! Messi! What a goal from the Argentine! He had four Alaves players around him on the edge of the box, but he strikes from distance and makes it 3-1!

74’ PENALTY KICK TO BARCELONA! The referee has decided that it was indeed a handball from Ximo and points to the spot.

75’ GOAL! Barcelona 4-1 Alaves (Suarez, pen). Pacheco guessed the right way, but there was just too much power and direction on Suarez's penalty and Barcelona are now 4-1 up! Griezmann, Messi and Suarez have now all found the back of the net for the Catalans this afternoon!

KEY STATS