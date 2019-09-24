Messi has been struggling with a calf injury but has twice appeared as a substitute - during last week's 0-0 draw with Borussia Dortmund and then against Granada, when Barca were shock 2-0 losers.

The Argentine was drafted into the starting XI to try to end Barcelona's two-game scoring drought and helped do exactly that when Antoine Griezmann headed home his corner to open the scoring after just six minutes.

Arthur doubled their lead after 15 minutes to put the Blaugrana in control but the Camp Nou were then treated to the worrying sight of Messi receiving treatment to an apparent groin injury.

He played on afterwards but then did not emerge after half-time, replaced by Ousmane Dembele.

Ahead of the Granada clash, manager Ernesto Valverdo had talked up the importance of getting Messi involved as much as possible.

"Messi played well against Dortmund, despite having been out for a while," Valverde said.

"We hope that as he gets more minutes. He gives us a lot - like he always has.

"His presence changes things in the attack."