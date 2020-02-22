Lionel Messi scored four in a 5-0 home win over Eibar to end his recent scoring drought and send Barcelona top of La Liga.

The Argentine came into this match having failed to find the net in four outings, his longest drought for six years, but scored three before half time, giving Barca an advantage that they never looked like relinquishing.

It took the hosts just 14 minutes to open the scoring when Messi dribbled through the opposition defence before chipping a finish over Marko Dmitrovic. He added a couple more before the break and then scored a fourth late on, converting from a Martin Braithwaite cross on his Barca debut.

The Dane also played a key role in Barcelona’s fifth goal, with his saved shot rolling into the path of Arthur who had no trouble in finishing on the stretch into the empty net. Braithwaite only played 10 minutes off the bench, but made quite an impression as Eibar started to tire.

The win puts Quique Setien’s side two points clear at the top of La Liga, although Real Madrid can reclaim top spot with a victory in their away game at Levante on Saturday evening, and sets them up nicely for next week’s Champions League clash with Napoli.

TALKING POINT - Pre-match protest is latest sign that change is coming at Barcelona

Issues with the VAR system held up the start of this match and that just gave the home supporters the chance to wave their white handkerchiefs in protest at the Barcelona board. Fans have reacted angrily to a story that emerged this week alleging that the Catalan club hired a company that created social media accounts to abuse many Barca legends. This was just another controversy for Josep Maria Bartomeu who will surely be ousted in next year’s presidential election. Today’s Panolada underlined that change is coming at the top of Barcelona.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Messi’s longest goalscoring drought for six years was well and truly ended as he scored a stunning first-half hat-trick against Eibar, adding a fourth late on in the second half. His first goal was particularly astonishing, dribbling through the opposition defence before clipping a finish over the goalkeeper. The most impressive thing was that Messi still played this match within himself, but was far too much for Eibar to handle. There will be no more questions about Messi’s form after this.

PLAYER RATINGS

Barcelona - Ter Stegen 6, Lenglet 6, Pique 7, Firpo 6, Semedo 5, Arthur 7, Vidal 8, Rakitic 5, Busquets 6, Griezmann 6, Messi 9. Subs - Braithwaite 8, Umtiti 6, De Jong 7.

Eibar - Dmitrovic 7, Tejero 5, Arbilla 6, Burgos 5, Angel 5, Edu 5, Orellana 6, Escalante 6, Diop 6, Inui 5, Enrich 5. Subs - Cristoforo 5, Quique 5, De Blasis 6.

KEY MOMENTS

7’ GOOOOOOOOOOOO... NO! Eibar have the ball in the back of the net. Escalante first draws a save from Ter Stegen, then Enrich heads home a cross, but the flag is up for offside and the technology backs that decision up.

15’ GOAL! Barcelona 1-0 Eibar: Golazzzzzzoooooo! The drought is over for Messi! He has given Barcelona the lead here! The little Argentine dribbles around two Eibar players on the edge of the opposition box and then clips a wonderful finish over the goalkeeper. Brilliance. Magic. What a goal!

37’ GOAL! Barcelona 2-0 Eibar: It's a second goal for Barcelona and a second goal for Messi! It's another ridiculous goal from the Argentine! He dribbled past two opposition defenders to burst into the box, the angle was tight, but he still managed to find the far corner with a low finish.

40’ GOAL! Barcelona 3-0 Eibar: It's a Messi hat trick! The goal drought is well and truly over! Eibar gave away the ball inside their own half, Messi squared for Griezmann, his shot was saved by Dmitrovic, but the ball ended up back at the feet of the Argentine and he finished into the back of the net!

87’ GOAL! Barcelona 4-0 Eibar: Messi grabs his fourth and Braithwaite gets an assist on his Barcelona debut! The new signing got the ball to the byline and squared a low pass for Messi, he showed great composure to bide his time and finish into the back of the Eibar net. Finishing touches.

89’ GOAL! Barcelona 5-0 Eibar: It's a fifth goal for Barcelona and Braithwaite plays another key role in this one! He barged his way into the Eibar penalty area, his shot was saved, but rolled into the path of Arthur and the Brazilian midfielder finishes on the slide into the empty net.

KEY STATS