The Argentine returned late to begin his preparations for the new season after representing his country at the Copa America.and was not involved in his side's 2-1 friendly win over Arsenal on Sunday.

After reporting for training on Monday he pulled up with a calf problem and the Catalan club will monitor his fitness before pencilling in a return date.

"First team player Leo Messi, who had returned from his summer break for training on Monday, withdrew from the session due to discomfort in his right leg. Tests carried out have diagnosed a Grade 1 calf strain for the Argentine," a club statement read.

"Messi will remain in Barcelona and will now not travel to the USA for the club's tour. His availability to come back to action will be dictated by his recovery from the injury."

Barcelona kick off their Liga campaign with a meeting against Athletic Bilbao on August 16.