Football
Liga

Trigueros nets injury-time winner as Villarreal sink Celta Vigo

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Manu Trigueros celebra su gol en el Celta-Villarreal

Image credit: Eurosport

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated 31 minutes ago

Villarreal midfielder Manu Trigueros bundled in a late winner to give his side a 1-0 La Liga away win at relegation-threatened Celta Vigo in an otherwise lacklustre contest on Saturday.

Both teams struggled to hit top gear at the Balaidos stadium following the long break due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, but substitute Trigueros' 91st minute strike sealed all three points and heaped more pressure on 17th-placed Celta.

Liga

Espanyol the biggest name at stake in crowded La Liga relegation battle

09/06/2020 AT 17:36

Trigueros' effort took a deflection and looped into the net after Celta goalkeeper Ruben Blanco had denied substitute Carlos Bacca inside the penalty area and blocked Samuel Chukwueze's follow-up effort.

Play Icon
WATCH

Kante 'is on the market', Real Madrid ready to pounce - Euro Papers

00:01:46

Colombian Bacca had narrowly failed to apply the finishing touch to a superb solo run into the box from the halfway line minutes earlier as the visitors pushed to break the deadlock.

Vicente Iborra had gone close to giving Villarreal the lead in the first half, but his shot from point blank range was saved by Blanco in the 17th minute.

Villarreal, who snapped a run of three straight defeats, climbed to eighth place with 41 points from 28 matches while Celta have 26 points and are in danger of slipping into the bottom three. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Liga

Russian Smolov breaks Spain's lockdown to return home - report

05/04/2020 AT 17:17
Liga

Sluggish Real Madrid held at home by Celta Vigo

16/02/2020 AT 20:53
Related Topics
FootballLigaRC CeltaVillarreal CF
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Late Goretzka goal gives Bayern 2-1 win over Gladbach

15 MINUTES AGO
Football

Italian federation hopes to allow fans in stadiums in July

26 MINUTES AGO
Bundesliga

Sommer goes from hero to zero with slack pass

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Trigueros nets injury-time winner as Villarreal sink Celta Vigo

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Kante 'is on the market', Real Madrid ready to pounce - Euro Papers

00:01:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Fans cheer as Juventus and AC Milan return to action

00:01:08
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Suarez not fit to play 90 minutes - Setien

00:00:36
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Future Old Trafford arrival frees Pogba for Madrid move – Euro Papers

00:01:28
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

3 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Watch the Adria Tour live on Eurosport

20 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Watch the Ultimate Tennis Showdown live on Eurosport

20 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Eurosport

EUROSPORT PRIVACY POLICY

25/01/2018 AT 13:20
UEFA Women's Championship

Martens steers Netherlands to win over Sweden and semi-final spot

29/07/2017 AT 13:05
Football

The Warm-Up: Rooney's rough opening night, Lionesses roar into quarters

28/07/2017 AT 06:47
Play Icon
Transfers

Future Old Trafford arrival frees Pogba for Madrid move – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to beat Chelsea to Havertz signing – Euro Papers

11/06/2020 AT 11:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Snooker

Murphy, Bingham reach China Open second round

27/03/2017 AT 12:02
Premier League

Sanchez must quit rudderless Arsenal, where Wenger punishes winners

05/03/2017 AT 19:54
Motorcycling

Rookie Folger surprised with rapid test pace

19/02/2017 AT 12:22
View more

What's On

Previous articleDramatic finale as Valencia denied by 10-man Levante
Next articleItalian federation hopes to allow fans in stadiums in July