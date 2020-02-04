In an interview with Sport, Abidal had discussed former manager Ernesto Valverde's tenure at the club, and was quoted as saying: "A lot of players were not happy and did not work much and there was also a problem with internal communication.

"The relationship between the coach and dressing room was always good, but there are things that as an ex-player I can sense. I told the club what I thought and we had to make a decision."

Messi took to social media to respond via Instagram Stories.

"I honestly do not like to do this kind of thing but I think that everyone has to be responsible for their job and take responsibility for their decisions," he wrote in a post annotating the interview with Abidal.

"Players for what happens on the field, we are also the first to acknowledge when we don't play well.

"Those in charge of sporting direction should also face up to their responsibilities and above all take charge of their own decisions.

"Lastly, I think that when you talk about players, you should give names because otherwise you are tainting everyone's name and feeding rumours that spread and are not true."