Real Madrid opened up a three-point lead over Barcelona at the top of La Liga with a hard-earned 1-0 away win against Real Valladolid.

Barcelona’s defeat to Valencia at Mestalla on Saturday presented Zinedine Zidane’s men with the chance to go clear of their title rivals, but for a long time it looked like they would spurn that opportunity, slogging through the majority of the match at the Jose Zorrilla.

Casemiro looked to gave given the visitors the lead after just 13 minutes, heading from from a Toni Kroos free kick delivery. However, VAR was used to rule out the goal, showing the Brazilian midfielder to be offside when the cross was made.

The breakthrough did finally come 12 minutes from the end, though, with Nacho Fernandez, who was playing at right back with Dani Carvajal suspended, glancing home a Kroos cross, giving Real Madrid the win to open up a three-point gap at the top of La Liga.

TALKING POINT - Real Madrid must improve, but this could be a landmark moment

This is a match that won’t live long in the memory, with both teams lacking any real quality, but it could prove to be a real landmark moment in the La Liga title race and in the season as a whole. Zidane has made no secret of desire to win the league title above all else this season and with Barcelona suffering growing pains under new manager Quique Setien Real Madrid might be now be tough to catch.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Casemiro (Real Madrid)

Casemiro’s engine got Real Madrid through this match. The Brazilian midfielder came within a VAR review of opening the scoring with an excellent header having scored twice against Sevilla last weekend, but his drive and energy through the centre of the pitch was key to Real Madrid opening up pockets of space in attack in the second half. He is so important to this team.

PLAYER RATINGS

Real Valladolid - Masip 7, Antonito 7, Olivas 6, Joaquin 6, Salisu 7, Carnero 5, Michel 6, Alcarez 6, San Emeterio 5, Unal 7, Guardiola 6. Subs - Plano 6, Villa 5, de la Fuente 4.

Real Madrid - Courtois 7, Nacho 7, Ramos 6, Varane 7, Mendy 6, Casemiro 8, Kroos 7, Modric 6, Isco 5, Rodrygo 5, Benzema 6. Subs - Vazquez 5, Jovic 3, Valverde 5.

KEY MOMENTS

13’ GOOOOOOOO… NO! Real Madrid think they have taken the lead and it's Casemiro! The freekick from Kroos was floated to the back post, the Brazilian midfielder got up highest and headed into the back of the net! However, replays show that Casemiro was marginally offside and Real Valladolid survive. There wasn't much in that at all, but that is probably the correct call. He was a hair beyond the last man! Chalked off!

60’ Big chance for Benzema! That was the best opportunity the Real Madrid striker has had this evening! Isco played the cross into Benzema, but his shot was tame and Masip made the comfortable save.

78’ GOAL! Real Valladolid 0-1 Real Madrid: There's the breakthrough! Real Madrid finally have their goal! Kroos whipped a delivery into the opposition penalty area and Nacho got on the end of it to glance a header past Masip and into the back of the Real Valladolid net. That's a big moment!

KEY STATS

Real Madrid failed to produce a shot on target in the first half, the first time that had happened to them in a Liga match since December 2015 (against Villarreal).

Real Madrid haven’t faced a single shot in three separate games this season (Sevilla away, Osasuna at home and Real Valladolid away), more games than any other team in Europe’s top five leagues.