Match Commentary: Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona

The Brazilian international has been linked with a move this summer, with Bayern Munich among the clubs interested in the playmaker, as the La Liga champions seek to cut down their wage bill.

Barcelona have been in initial talks with Paris Saint-Germain this week as they seek to bring Neymar back to the club, and it is thought that Coutinho would have to leave in order to facilitate the big-money move.

Antoine Griezmann will make his first competitive start for BarcelonaGetty Images

The Catalans kickstart their La Liga campaign in Bilbao on Friday night, and despite travelling with the squad, Ousmane Dembele takes the former Liverpool man's place on the bench.

RAC1 claim that the player will travel to Munich on Sunday to complete his switch to the Allianz Arena.

New summer signings Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie De Jong have been handed first starts following their respective moves from Atletico Madrid and Ajax.

TEAM NEWS

Athletic Club: Simon, Capa, Yeray, Nunez, Berchiche, Lopez, Garcia, De Marcos, Garcia, Muniain, Williams.

Subs: Balenziaga, Herrerin, Benat, Aduriz, Vivian, Larrazabal, Sancet.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba, Roberto, De Jong, Alena, Dembele, Suarez, Griezmann.

Subs: Rafinha, Umtiti, Pena, Perez, Rakitic, Busquets, Firpo.