Quique Setien is convinced that his Barcelona side can win the Champions League this term despite club captain Lionel Messi's doubts of European success.
Barca drew their first leg of their last-16 clash with Napoli 1-1 at the San Paolo and were unable to play the return fixture due to the suspension of the competition due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Messi claimed earlier this month "it is not possible to win it by playing as we have been playing" but Setien remains optimistic despite his talisman's doubts.
"We are convinced that we can win the Champions League," he told beIN Sports.
"We have to improve some things, but without a doubt we are convinced that the team has the potential to win the Champions League.
"We can win it. We are convinced we can win the Champions League, of course we can."
Barca currently lead La Liga, which has been given permission by the Spanish government to continue behind closed doors from June 8.