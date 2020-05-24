Football
Liga

Setien: Barca can win Champions League despite Messi pessimism

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Barcelona-Coach Quique Setién und Lionel Messi

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEnis Koylu
3 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Quique Setien is convinced that his Barcelona side can win the Champions League this term despite club captain Lionel Messi's doubts of European success.

  • Lyon boss calls French League's halt to Ligue 1 'stupid'
  • Bournemouth player tests positive for COVID-19
  • Real Madrid players could wipe out coronavirus wage cut - Paper Round

Barca drew their first leg of their last-16 clash with Napoli 1-1 at the San Paolo and were unable to play the return fixture due to the suspension of the competition due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Liga

La Liga chief predicts lower salaries for players and fewer transfers

12/05/2020 AT 15:10

Messi claimed earlier this month "it is not possible to win it by playing as we have been playing" but Setien remains optimistic despite his talisman's doubts.

"We are convinced that we can win the Champions League," he told beIN Sports.

Play Icon
WATCH

Barca boss gives Neymar fresh hope of a Nou Camp return – Euro Papers

00:01:05

"We have to improve some things, but without a doubt we are convinced that the team has the potential to win the Champions League.

"We can win it. We are convinced we can win the Champions League, of course we can."

Barca currently lead La Liga, which has been given permission by the Spanish government to continue behind closed doors from June 8.

Champions League

Retro Report: Mourinho the mastermind as 10-man Inter reach final at Barcelona’s expense

28/04/2020 AT 19:50
Liga

Don't treat me like a sack of potatoes, Rakitic tells Barca

13/04/2020 AT 10:45
Related Topics
FootballLigaFC BarcelonaQuique Setién
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Werner hat-trick as Leipzig crush hosts Mainz 5-0

43 MINUTES AGO
Bundesliga

Werner stars as RB Leipzig thrash Mainz

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Schalke crisis deepens with shock home loss to Augsburg

3 HOURS AGO
Championship

Two Hull players test positive for COVID-19 in first round of Championship tests

3 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

Barca boss gives Neymar fresh hope of a Nou Camp return – Euro Papers

00:01:05
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Watch Hertha thump city rivals Union 4-0 in Berlin derby

00:01:18
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Pjanic turns down Chelsea in order to seal 'dream' move - Euro Papers

00:01:26
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

00:01:16
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Pjanic turns down Chelsea in order to seal 'dream' move - Euro Papers

22/05/2020 AT 10:54
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Toni Nadal explains what makes Rafa's forehand so unique and special

22/05/2020 AT 09:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

21/05/2020 AT 10:27
Play Icon
World Cup

Sterling axed? England ‘let slip starting XI for Panama’ as notes snapped

21/06/2018 AT 10:10
Football

The Warm-Up: Chastened champions, El Clasico, Jonjo Shelvey’s head goes

14/08/2017 AT 06:32
Premier League

Premier League is world's richest league, but poverty of the football cannot be disguised

12/08/2017 AT 06:38
Play Icon
Tennis

Rafa Nadal special: Experts explain secrets of his greatness

21/05/2020 AT 09:18
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: The secrets to stringing Rafa's rackets

20/05/2020 AT 15:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
World Championships

Taylor leaps to third triple jump world title

10/08/2017 AT 21:00
Germany Rally

Latvala: Lappi not ready for World Championship title

10/08/2017 AT 10:16
WTA Toronto

Konta suffers shock defeat in Rogers Cup second round

10/08/2017 AT 05:54
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleReal Madrid players could wipe out coronavirus wage cut - Paper Round
Next articleWerner stars as RB Leipzig thrash Mainz